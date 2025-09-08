Trump News at a glance: the president tells foreign companies to respect immigration law after Hyundai Ice Raid | Trump administration





Donald Trump told foreign companies that they had to hire and train American workers and respect immigration laws, after a raid in a manufacturing of Hyundai Motor in Georgia, around 300 South Koreans are held.

Nearly 500 workers in total were detained during the raid on Thursday, the American authorities publishing images showing limited handcuffs and ankle channels, loaded on the buses.

The RAID marked the largest unique scan of the site carried out as part of Donald Trumps at the national anti-immigration campaign and seemed to support long-standing diplomatic and economic relations between the United States and South Korea.

I call by this all the foreign companies that invest in the United States to respect the immigration laws of our nations, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, adding that your investments are welcome, and we encourage you to legally bring your very intelligent people what we ask in return, it is that you hire and formulate American workers.

Trump made the post shortly after telling journalists that he would examine what had happened, but that the incident had not affected his relationship with South Korea.

South Korea announced on Sunday that around 300 of its nationals held in an immigration raid in Georgia would be released and returned home.

The director of LG, Kim Ki-Soo, went to Georgia in an apparent effort to slow down the benefits. Immediate priority is now the rapid release of our employees of the LG Energy solution and those of our partner companies, said Ki-Sooment before climbing an airplane.

The American secretary of the Treasury denies Trump prices are taxes on the Americans

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, refused to recognize that the radical commercial prices imposed by Donald Trump in the world are taxes on the Americans.

In a new interview, Bessent, former head of billionaire hedge funds, rejected the concerns of large American companies, notably John Deere, Nike and Black and Decker who all said that the prices policy will cost them billions of dollars a year.

Bessent has been invited: do you recognize that these prices are attacks on American consumers? To which Bessent replied: No, I don't.

The republican senator who heads the internal security committee criticized JD Vance for apparently despicable comments in favor of extrajudicial military killings.

Killing the members of the cartel who poison our colleagues citizens are the highest and best use of our soldiers, said the vice-president in an X Post Saturday, to defend Tuesday of the American military strike against a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean Sea, who killed 11 people whom the administration alleged were drug traffickers.

Rand Paul condemned the comments of vances, saying that he wondered what could happen if the accused was immediately executed without trial or representation? What a contemptible and thoughtless feeling is to glorify someone without trial.

What happened to others today:

Nine lawyers who represented around 50 survivors of Jeffrey Epstein told the Guardian that they had not been recently contacted by the Ministry of Justice, despite the promises of the presidents to go to the bottom of deceased financial crimes.

While Chicago was preparing for a repression of the application of immigration and a possible deployment of the National Guard, the churches of the city urged the faithful to transport the identification, to remain connected to the family and to the protests.

Catch up? Here is what happened on Saturday September 6, 2025.

