Jokowi can be responsible for articles participating in corruption of the laptop Chromebook

Jokowi could be accused of Nadim Anwar Makarim as a former Minister of Education and Culture who had been appointed suspect. Bentengsumbar.com – Former President Joko Widodo is very possible to be appointed suspect in a case of presumed corruption of laptop supply projects to the Ministry of Education and Culture.

“If Jokowi at the time gave Nadim an order to get a Chromebook, then Jokowi should be subject to an article participating in the so -called criminal offenses committed by Nadiem,” said the director of the Indonesian political, legal and political research center (PRPHKI) Saiful through the electronic messages received by RMOL.ID in Jakarta on Sunday, September 7, September 7, September 7 2025.

He said that the corruption case should not only trap the minister as a testamentary executor, but also take the president as a policy manager.

Even legally, he said, if Jokowi knows the corrupt policies developed by Nadim but do not prohibit that it can be billed under the omission of corruption.

“I think it should not only be completed in Naediem. Jokowi could have been entangled if he was president to know the alleged criminal acts of corruption committed by Nadiem,” said Saiful.

Jokowi as head of government, added Saiful, was not possible not to know the programs led by ministers, in particular linked to priority programs. Therefore, he said, Jokowi must be examined.

“In addition, that the bad intentions of Nadim are also known or even flowing towards the palace, must also be confirmed by the investigator of the Attorney General,” he said.

Nadiem was appointed suspect after an examination of 120 witnesses and 4 experts.

The allocation of the project which led to corruption and caused a loss of state of 1.9 Billion of RP as a political dowry of Nadiem to Jokowi.

Because the basis of the project survey was designed before Nadim was appointed minister by Jokowi.