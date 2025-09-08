GB CM, 10 other dismissed PTI on a new block – Journal





Islamabad: Up to 11 legislators from Gilgit Baltistan, whose chief minister Gulbar Khan, lost the basic members of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) for having made a block in the long term and voted against party policy, according to the letters of dismissal which are issued to them.

In addition to CM Khan, members of the GB Surayya Zaman, Shamsul Haq Lone, Raja Nasir Khan Maqpoon, King Azam Khan Amacha, Syed Amjad Zaidi, Mushtaq Ahmad, Haji Shah Baig, Dilshad Bano, Abdul Ham Wanding.

This letter serves as an official review of termination of your membership, with immediate effect. This decision was made in accordance with the policy and procedures of the parties. The reason for this termination is your actions in the assembly of the GB, specifically making a block in the long term and voting against the party's decision, which constitutes a clear violation of the policy of our parties.

Your actions have harmed the interests and reputation of the parties, said the letters published by the additional secretary general of PTI Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The party announces full support for the strike in Balutchistan against anarchy

The 11 legislators were responsible for refrain from using parties [PTI] Name, designation and / or belonging in any way whatsoever or anything, failing that the party reserves for measures against you, which can also lead to legal action, indicated the letters.

However, according to an initiate of the party, the delivery of letters may not make any difference for them, because the whole system supported them.

In addition, the PTI has published an opinion of justification for the former Governor of GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, according to Dawn.com. The opinion, dated September 5, told Ptis that Mr. Maqpoon had plotted against the party and had approached party members for defection.

Given these reported activities, you are called upon by this to explain in writing within two days of this opinion. If your answer is not satisfactory or if you do not respond, additional measures will be taken in accordance with the party policy and rules, he added.

Baloutchistan back

Meanwhile, acting on the leadership of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, the PTI announced on Monday the full support of the wheel and the strike of stalls in baloutchistan against the climbing of anarchy, the rise in terrorism, and the failure of governments to protect citizens.

The call to strike on the province was given by an opposition alliance to six parties including the Balutchistan National-Mégal Party (BNP-M), the National Pashtunkhwa Mill Awami (PKMAP), the National Awami Party (ANP), the National Party (NP) and Majlis Wahdat-I-Muslimen (MWM).

A statement from the PTIS Central Media Department explained that the coalition announced the joint protest against the recent Shahwani stadium attack during the BNP-M rally, which cost the precious life and made many other injured. He stressed that the strike was not only aimed at crying the victims of the tragedy, but also to expose governments abject not to ensure security for its citizens.

PTI has warned that activism and extremism witnessed an alarming resurgence in Balutchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country due to governments and priorities of governments.

PTI firmly believes that the voice of peoples cannot be deleted by terrorism, the oppression of the state or the use of coercive force. Our democratic struggle for peace, justice and fundamental rights will continue not only, but will be prosecuted with a renewed determination and even greater determination, she said.

On the other side, the PTI has extended congratulations to the nation Pakistan Air Force Day. He said that September 7 is a symbol of unmatched bravery, sacrifice and value demonstrated by Pakistan Air Force for the defense of our homeland.

That day, we pay tribute to the martyrs who led their lives to protect the sovereignty of nations.

Posted in Dawn, September 8, 2025

