



The Alemand of Germany: Russia is shirking to the summit of peace with Ukraine, in the United States

The German Foreign Minister said on Monday that Russia was doing everything possible to avoid a summit with Ukraine and the United States and continues to attack Ukraine.

“Three weeks after the Alaska summit, we must realize that Russia uses all the apology to continue its war and to avoid a tripartite summit,” said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in a speech to a rally of ambassadors in Berlin.

German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul (AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Wootton-Cane8 September 2025 09:00

The Canadian PM reacts to the Russian attack on Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sentenced Russian attacks on Kyiv this weekend as coward and brutal.

In an article on X, he wrote: Russia brutally attacked Ukraine last night, killing innocent civilians in residential areas and damaging the ministers building.

My thoughts are with the wounded and all those who cry their loved ones.

Nicole Wootton-Cane8 September 2025 08:30

Smoke rises from the construction of the government after the Russian attack on kyiv – Icymismoke rises from the construction of the government after the Russian attack on kyiv

Alex Croft8 September 2025 08:18

UE exploring new sanctions on Russian banks

The European Union explores new sanctions against about half a dozen Russian banks and energy companies, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The package could also see the EU targeting the payment and credit cards of Russia and the exchanges of Crypto, as well as new restrictions on the country's oil trade, according to the report.

This occurs after Donald Trump said he was ready to perceive more sanctions against Russia after his forces targeted a building from the Ukrainian government.

Alex Croft8 September 2025 08:08

In the photo: the Ukrainian air defenses cut Russian missiles on Kyivoukrainian soldiers to shoot a Russian missile while smoke rises from the city during a Russian missile strike, in the middle of the attack on Russia against Ukraine, in kyiv (Reuters)

Alex Croft8 September 2025 07:53

European leaders visit us before other Trump-Putin talks

European leaders will visit the United States this week to discuss the means to end the war in Ukraine, said US President Donald Trump.

Addressing journalists after returning from the US Open to New York, Trump also said that he would soon speak Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Some European leaders come to our country on Monday or Tuesday individually,” said Trump, without confirming which leaders would attend.

Trump added that he was “not satisfied” with the status of the Russian-Ukraine war, after journalists asked questions about a massive Russian air attack on Sunday that Ukrainian officials said they had set fire to kyiv on fire.

This comes after saying that he was ready to move forward with a new series of sanctions without specifying what the second stage of sanctions against Russia would look like.

Alex Croft8 September 2025 07:40

Russia attacks energy facilities in the Kyiv region

Ukral soldiers accused Russian forces of attacking a thermal energy production installation in the kyiv region.

The Kievs Ministry of Energy published a statement on the attack on Monday morning, while rescuers and energy specialists work on the site.

“The objective is obvious: to cause even more difficulty in the peaceful population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian houses, hospitals, children's gardens without light or heat,” wrote the ministry on Telegram.

Alex Croft8 September 2025 07:29

Ukraine hits 60 Russian targets in August, says Kyiv

Ukraine hit 60 targets on Russian territory in August, Kievs' best military commander said on Monday.

“The capacities of the Russian Federation to produce fuel and lubricants for the army, their aviation weapons, their missiles and their drones and their air defense systems have been weakened, and the functioning of the transport system has been disrupted,” wrote Oleksandr Salskyi on social media.

Alex Croft8 September 2025 07:16

Mass mortuaries, criminalic and rare cooperation with Russia: the agonizing task of identifying the dead of the Ukraine War

Bryony Good speaks to a medico-legal specialist in the current work to put names to organizations in Ukraine after Moscow agreed to return thousands of deaths. Read here:

Maroosha Muzaffar8 September 2025 06:33

The attack on Russia shows that the Kremlin is not interested in diplomatic peace, the entrance to the Imprisse, saysrussie, seems to intensify his war against Ukraine rather than seeking negotiated peace, said American Special Envoy Kellogg on Sunday following the record attack of the drone and the missiles.

More than 800 Shahed type drones hit Ukraine overnight, injuring more than 40 people and hitting the cabinet of ministers in the center of kyiv, the largest strike of drones of the war on a large scale.

Kellogg has declared on social networks: the danger in any war is climbing.

He added: Russia seems to intensify with the greatest attack on the war which strikes the offices of the cabinet (Ukrainian) in kyiv. … History shows that events can become uncontrollable through actions like these. This is why President Trump is working to arrest this war.

Highlighting his recent visit to the targeted building, Kellogg said: the attack was not a signal that Russia wants to end diplomatic to this war.

Maroosha Muzaffar8 September 2025 06:10

