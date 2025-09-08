



Good evening. Donald Trumps August deals with Nvidia and AMD, which allowed them to sell certain computer chips to China in exchange for the reduction of the United States government by 15%, seemed to mark a digression of a long -standing established policy. More than six years, from the first Trumps' mandate and continuing thanks to the presidency of Joe Bidens, the American government had slowly but surely tightened the restrictions on the sales of American fleas to China and puts pressure on the allies, especially Holland and Japan, to do the same. But are NVIDIA and AMD transactions really as harmful to the American national security interests as many Hawks China fear? Or do the more loose restrictions for low-grade chips represent a reasonable compromise with the manufacturers of American fleas who covet the Chinese market, especially when combined with more strict restrictions on token manufacturing equipment and design software? In this week's coverage, Noah Berman and Eliot Chen speak with dozens of officials from the Trump and Biden administration on Genesis, and probably the fate of export controls on computer flea. Also in this week's issue: American exporters exporting China; How the Second World War forged Qi Xin, Xi Jinpings Mother Centenarian; A conversation with author Dan Wang on China against the United States; And Manoj Kewalramani on The Hollow Bonhomie exhibited last week between China, Russia and the Indians. Do you want this email directly in your reception box? Register to receive our free newsletter. Sam Ward illustration Wall of China Is it better for the United States to keep China hanging on its computer flea technologies, which gives it a precious lever effect on its greatest rival and the preservation of a large income flow for American semiconductor manufacturers, manufacturing equipment and design software? Or should he surround the cast node, which could turn against a shot by inspiring a series of technological breakthroughs of Spoutnik moment in China? These are just a few of the questions asked because the Trump administration deliberates major changes to an export control policy that was six years. Yantian international container terminal in Shenzhen, China. Credit: Deposit Overview: not so simple If only it was, according to Donald Trumps World View, just Chinese companies that snatch America by flooding it with their cheaper and more and more quality products. But as Noah Berman writes it overall, foreign companies in China represent around 30% of exports of manufacturing behemoths, as well as companies abroad represent around 20% of American exports. Most American companies with Chinese operations have learned to live with the prices imposed during the first Trump administration, which continued under Joe Bidens. But four more years of even higher tasks can finally force them to change their punch. Xi Jinping is walking with his mother, Qi Xin. Credit: Xinhua news agency The mother, the son and the war Eighty-eight years ago, Xi Jinpings' mother, Qi Xin, watched the Japanese imperial army enter to take control of Beijing, or Beiping as we knew then. The eight -year war that followed against Japan was the most formative experience of his life. Lucy Hornby examines the life and inheritances of Qi Xin, who played an influential role in promoting the inheritance of her late husband, Xi Zhongxun, and paving of the future career of their now all-powerful son. A Q&A with Dan Wang In his just published book on China, UnrestrainedThe former technological analyst Dan Wang measures the fetish of the legalist procedure of the Americas against the obsession of Chinal for the results, as a way of explaining why this last country is much better than the first in the construction of infrastructure. But, Wang also tells Brent Crane in this week of questions and answers, under the Chinese Communist Party, the border between rationality and madness can be quite thin something he knew in the first hand while enduring President Xi Jinpings zero response coded to the pandemic. He adds that the trick to write well on China is to find how to navigate between the excessively large and recommend microscopy, and recommends Simon Leys Inlessy hall Like one of his favorite books of all time on the country. And money Illustration by Kate Copeland Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. Credit: his photo takekuma / pool via Images AP Paper allies Do not read the chummy vibrations too much from their meeting of September 1 in Tianjin. As part of this week's opinion, Manoj Kewalramani maintains that China, Russia and India are at best efforts that will find it difficult to resolve long -standing disagreements anytime soon. The perspective of commitment, he writes, did not do much to alleviate the flaw lines that exist between the three countries.

