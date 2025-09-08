



The Indonesian government is associated with the Danish government to advance world marine spatial planning (MSP) to support renewable energies, in particular offshore wind energy. Effin Martiana, secretary of the Directorate General of Marine Space Planning, the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), said that Indonesia continues to break through in ocean zoning by taking advantage of digital technologies and strengthening the role of nations in the MSP global initiative. One of the key efforts is collaboration with Denmark. “This cooperation is linked to marine spatial planning to support the use of renewable energies, in particular offshore wind,” said Effin in the Marine Spatial Offshore Wind Development and Permidting knowledge exchange program in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, September 4, 2025, as indicated by Between. As the largest archipegic nation in the world, Indonesia has a significant potential for developing renewable energies, but also faces challenges in terms of distribution and connectivity. KKP fully supports the use of ocean renewable energies as part of the acceleration of the blue economy agenda thanks to an effective ocean zoning. Indonesia hopes to learn from long -standing expertise from Denmarks in the offshore wind, in particular in large -scale spatial planning strategies and minimization of environmental impacts. Effin stressed that the creation of jobs in the renewable energies sector marks the progress of the implementation of the MSP in Indonesia, aligning with the priorities of the Blue Economy country. KKP has already published documents for compliance with the compliance of marine spatial use (KKPRL) for Offshore Wind Study plans in western Java and South Sulawesi, providing a regulatory basis for future projects. These KKPRL documents also align with regional spatial regulations, namely the regional regulations of Java Ouest n ° 9/2022 (20222042) and the regional regulations of South SULAWESI n ° 3/2022 (20222041). This is concrete proof that the MSP in Indonesia is used for economic purposes while protecting ecology, Effin said. The knowledge exchange program is part of a broader Indonesia cooperation to improve the capacity of human resources. In addition to KKP, participants included the Ministry of Infrastructure Coordination and Regional Development, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), the Utility PT PLN (Persero) and the Danish Embassy in Jakarta. Henrik Skovmark, chief of the Danish secretariat of the MSP, said that the Danish Maritime Authority has built an MSP digital platform to coordinate multiple Danish water uses and support sustainable growth of Denmarks Maritime Economy. “Denmarks Spatial Maritime Plan is based on the Spatial Maritime Oolances Acts, which applies a holistic approach to zoning the entire maritime area to stimulate economic growth, marine development and the sustainable use of marine resources,” said Skovmark. Previously, the Indonesian Minister of Marine Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono fisheries stressed that marine spatial planning is essential to achieve blue economy objectives thanks to the effective, equitable and durable use of the ocean space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonesiabusinesspost.com/5161/energy-and-resources/ri-denmark-collaborate-on-marine-spatial-planning-to-advance-offshore-wind-energy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos