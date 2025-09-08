



This has become evident after non -reciprocal concessions made to US President Donald Trump for expenses and defense trade, as well as the acceptance of Europe of a junior role in the management of the war in Ukraine. In addition, from Gaza to Nagorno-Karabakh, the participation of EUS in conflicts abroad has become largely out of words, either because of its lack of credible international status or unit.

At the national level, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyens, a second term, was counter-tintively marked by the loss of the green agreement, the flagship project of her first mandate as if climate change does not get worse. The Commission also proposed a disappointing mulennial financial framework without real increase, thus sacrificing the policy of cohesion to new priorities in defense and research products. Meanwhile, the populist Euroskeptic and Europhobic on the far right has never been stronger in member countries or EU institutions.

The current EU chiefs suffer from a lack of political vision, leadership and long -term unity.

For the moment, an improbable alliance of sympathizers of Trump and nostalgic Atlanticists seems to dominate both the European Council and the Commission. Thus, the dominant line was to flatter and appease the American president in the hope of the control of damage, in turn promoting our political, strategic and even economic dependence in Washington and barely works.

For Trump, contracts only bind the other part and not him. And far from avoiding punitive prices or strengthening its support for Ukraine, agreeing to spend 5% of GDP for defense and buying more American weapons and natural gas has not even increased its commitment to collective security. Instead, from mineral transactions to arms sales, this has largely become a purely transactional case based on the progression of economic gains and luck in the United States.

Paradoxically, the lack of serious commitment by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the start of a negotiated regulation is to prevent Trumps the attempt to deliver an agreement to the Moscows conditions.

