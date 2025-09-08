The inaugural trial concerning the Gibran diploma at the Jakarta district court is held tomorrow morning





The District Court of Jakarta (PN) Central will hold the inaugural hearing linked to the Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Rakabuming which was prosecuted by a resident appointed Subhan Palal in a civil society of RP125 Billion because it was not considered as having a secondary school diploma (SMA) which was equivalent to intones on Monday September 8 2025. The trial was recorded on Friday August 29, 2025. In addition to Gibran, Subhan also continued the General Electoral Commission (KPU). The applicant asked the eldest son of the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi to be declared invalid as vice-president of the period 2024-2029 for having committed acts against the law (PMH). Subhan said that the document used by Gibran in the appointment process was only a school certificate in Singapore called Orchid Park Second School Singapore. In addition, there is also a certificate of Uts Insearch Sydney. Subhan assessed that the certificate could not be assimilated to a secondary school diploma in Indonesia. “If equivalent competence is not KPU, but in higher education (Dikti). Although the electoral rules do not recognize equalization at secondary level,” said Subhan on Sunday, September 7, 2025. He said that the Orchid Park School is more like a registration program or a conference preparation course, and not a formal education establishment equivalent to high school. According to Subhan, the teaching establishment is not a formal school like in Indonesia. “To reach a certain TOEFL (English test as a foreign language), he entered it. But his high school never had him (Gibran),” said Subhan. In his trial, Subhan argued the existence of acts against the law (PMH). He considered the action of Gibran to register as a vice-presidential candidate Prabowo suffered at the time had violated the provisions of the law because it did not meet the requirements of the diploma. “Now hit the hammer, is the judge courageous or not?” said Subhan. Subhan also demanded state losses due to alleged violations. In his trial, he asked the judge to declare Gibran with the General Electoral Commission (KPU) to commit acts against the law. In addition, he also asked the judge to declare Gibran's position as a invalid or zero vice-president and not avenue by law. The judge was also invited to punish Gibran and the KPU paid losses of 125 billion RP 10 million joint responsibilities. The spokesperson for the Jakarta Central District Court, Sunoto, said that this case was recorded with number 583 / PDT.G / 2025 of the Jakarta district court. The reports of the information system for the research system of the District Court of Jakarta Central, the first session of Subhan against Gibran and the KPU will be held on Monday, September 8, 2025.

