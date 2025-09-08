President Trump asked questions about Charlotte Mortals cats





The president was not aware of the incident, but said it was horrible. Iryna Zarutska, 23, was killed during the stab wounds on August 22.

Charlotte, NC, a deadly stab on the tram in the South End of Charlotte receives national attention, President Donald Trump discussing the incident.

Trump was asked for the stab wound during an appearance in Maryland on Sunday. He said he was not aware of the situation but said it was horrible.

“I'm going to know everything tomorrow,” said Trump when he was asked if he had seen the video. The conversation followed Trump's discussion on crime in Chicago and Washington, as well as the deployment of the National Guard in these cities.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was stabbed and killed on the Lynx Blue Line on August 22 near the light train station along Camden Road, where East Boulevard and West Boulevard meet in South End. Décarlos Brown is accused of first degree murder in stabs.

Investigators say that Zarutska was driving on the blue line when Brown, who did not know her, stabbed her with a throat three times with a pocket knife. The two had no interaction before the stabbing, according to an affidavit.

Cats published a video of The Couplefbing on Friday, which shows the deadly incident and the consequences.

In the video, you see Brown sitting inside the train. He sometimes seems agitated, moving in his seat, but he did nothing that seemed to alternate passengers or draw attention to himself. At one point, Zarustka enters the train car and she sits in front of Brown. She wore headphones and looked at her phone in her seat.

Four minutes later, Brown removed what seemed to be a pocket knife and stabbed Zarutska several times in the neck. She collapsed while the amazed passengers were trying to react. Brown walked forward from the train to the car, withdrew his sweater and wrapped his hand before leaving the train, where the police arrested him on the platform.

Relatives say that Zarutska, who recently fled Ukraine to escape the dangers of war, came to Charlotte in search of peace and the new beginnings, but her history ended with a tragedy.

She has always been very helpful, very favorable and had just a heart of gold, “said the friend of the Lonnie family.” She was a sweetheart. And it makes me sick to think that she left.

The death of Zarutskas is a reminder of the vulnerability of commuters and the importance of both preventive security measures and the fight against the warning signs of mental health crises.

Brown was accused of murder and his lawyer filed a request to assess his skills. Brown was also arrested in January and was accused of having abused 911. In July, a request was filed in this case so that his competence assesses.

Brown has 14 previous judicial cases in the county of Mecklenburg. He was sentenced to six years in the Northern Carolina prison after convictions for qualified theft with a dangerous weapon, an introduction by break -in, and a flight into the county of Mecklenburg in 2015. The convictions concerned two distinct incidents in 2013 and 2014, according to the prison archives.

Meanwhile, Cats said that he had increased safety and patrols along the blue line, especially in the south. Although there are no officers on the exact train car where the attack occurred, cat managers stressed that the security staff were present on the train directly in front.

Public transport leaders have said that they were continuing to examine security protocols and are considering additional measures to better protect cyclists. The agency shared plans to upgrade its cameras, increase staff and strengthen its partnership with CMPD. CATS says that this is an increased number of people and individuals who are not in accordance with mental health on public transport and cat property. The agency strives to extend its Connect program to connect people with mental health support and other resources.

