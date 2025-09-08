



NBC was released with a new survey this morning showing that Americans continue not to love Trump and the things he does, including the things he said he was really good, like repairing the economy. The respondents of the NBC News decision -making office survey reported low approval through a range of signature problems, including mass prices and deportations, while expressing crushing support for the strong contrasting vaccina with turmoil inside the administration compared to the vaccine policy.

The approval rating of the upper line remains in negative territory, with 57% saying that they disapprove of the work of the presidents and 43% saying that they approved a similar result in the previous survey in June, said NBC. The results largely follow other surveys followed by The Economist, which uses a weekly Yougov investigation to put the trumpes approval notes much lower than Bidens and Obamas at similar times in their presidencies, revealing that it only took two months for its notes to fall below zero, where they remained. He is currently languishing with a net approval rating of -14, according to The Economist. The average of a set of surveys followed by Nate Silver also places it on a negative territory at -6.9 clear approval.

As my colleague Julianne Mcshane previously reported it, Trump recorded the lowest approval of 100 days of any president in the past 80 years.

The title of the NBCS survey today is that Americans of all political scratches really like vaccines 78% of all respondents said they support their use. The vast majorities of Democrats, Republicans and Independents agree. This occurs while the troubles broke out under the direction of Robert F. Kennedys of the best health agencies in countries, including the decapitation of leadership during conflicts of control of diseases and prevention of Centers for Disease and the prevention that passed during an animated marathon hearing on Thursday before the Senate Committee. As my colleague Kiera Butler documented it, Kennedy seemed to promote flat lies. In recent weeks, he has canceled research on mRNA vaccination and has stored a major vaccination consulting committee with vaccination criticism. A letter published this week and signed by 1,000 former HHS employees called for his resignation.

Americans also give Trump bad grades on other questions, with only 43% approving his mass expulsion diet (although he marks a little more on the wider issue of border security, at 47%). On trade (41%) and inflation (39%), Americans continue to see Trump weakly.

Meanwhile, the investigation also took the country's emotional temperature, showing that almost 70% of Democrats are either furious or angry with Trumps' actions. A smaller proportion of republicans45 percentsay, they are delighted or happy.

Read the complete results of the survey here.

