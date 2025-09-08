Duckworth pushes Trump, saying that the Chicago's basic naval plan implies ice, not custody





Chicago – just over 24 hours after President Donald Trump published a disturbing meme for the city of Chicago on his social media platform, he seems to soften his tone.

The background:

On Saturday, Trump shared an image of the apocalypse film now on his Truth social account with a legend by reading: “” I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to discover why this is called the Ministry of War … Chipocalypse now. “The post referred his recent announcement that he had unilaterally changed the name of the Ministry of Defense.

What we know:

On Sunday, the president briefly addressed journalists outside the White House before boarding the Navy One to go to New York for the United States final.

When NBC News correspondent, the White House correspondent, Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump if he was trying to “wage war with Chicago”, Trump gave an ardent response.

“When you say that, darling, it's false news,” said Trump.

Alcindor tried to answer, but Trump told him to listen.

“Shut up, listen! You don't listen to! You never listen. This is why you are of second order. We are not going to war. We will clean our cities. We will clean them, so they don't kill five people every weekend,” he said. “It's not war, it's common sense.”

Shortly after the tense exchange, Trump argued with the main correspondent for the White House Abc, Selina Wang, when she asked why he would deploy troops in Chicago when there are cities in the United States with higher crime rates.

“Excuse me, do you know how many people were killed in Chicago last weekend? Eight. Do you know a lot of people who were killed in Chicago the previous week? Sept.

Trump thought about the deployment of national guard troops to repress the crime in Chicago, but faced the opposition of the Illinois governor, JB Pritzker and other local officials. Without state cooperation, national guard troops are generally limited to the defense of federal goods.

Chicago recorded 573 homicides in 2024, marking the 13th consecutive year, the city directed the nation in total murders, according to data from the Chicago police service compiled by Wipoint.

According to the update of the end of the year of the Council of Criminal Justice in 2024, aggravated attacks decreased by 4% against 2023, but remained 4% higher than in 2019. The Council declared that attacks on firearms had dropped by 15%, although they are still 5% above the 2019 levels, and that carjacking had dropped by 32% However, yet 25% in 2019.

The other side:

The president's remarks came the same day, the Senator Democrat de l'Illinois, Tammy Duckworth, appeared on Face The Nation and discussed his recent visit to the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago.

Duckworth, a member of the American Armed Services Committee, said there were no current plans to shelter national guard troops in the barracks. In addition to providing additional office spaces to ice agents, she said, no special accommodation is made for more military staff.

She also offered a pointed message to the president on the divergence resources of the application of immigration.

“Base of naval training of the Great Lakes, where each recruit of the United States navy passes to obtain its basic training and, later, advanced training – we must make sure not to be a single dollar, not a single penny of the resources they have should not be led to the training of sailors in our country and to prepare them to do their job.

What is the next step:

All this occurs while Chicago leaders are preparing for a potential escalation in the activity of ice throughout the city and the suburbs this week.

The source: The details planned for this story were provided by the Fox 32 Scott Schneider anchor, using the availability of the press of President Donald Trump and the American senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday. Fox News also contributed to this report.

