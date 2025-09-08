The Minister of the Punjab cabinet, Aman Arora, Monday September 8, 2025) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a rescue set of at least 20,000 crores for the state ravaged by the floods during his visit.

The Prime Minister will visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation.

“Even if the PM has not yet pronounced a word for the punjab struck by the floods, he is our PM and I welcome him with my hands folded for his visit. I also expect him to be seen standing by the Punjab during his visit,” Arora told journalists in Chandigarh.

Referring to the recent letter from chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the Prime Minister demanding 60,000 crores of state funds, Arora said that it was Punjab's right and that he should be released.

A few days ago, Mr. Mann had written to Mr. Modi to release 60,000 crores from state funds, which, according to him, was “stuck” with the government of India while stressing that Punjab was struggling with one of the worst flooding catastrophes for decades.

Note that the situation of the dominant floods was even worse than the 1988 deluge, Mr. ARORA said: “The center should announce a rescue set of at least 20,000 roots for punjab.”

He said more than 4.50 Lakh acres of crops had been damaged in floods, in addition to loss of cattle and damage to houses.

There will be a challenge for farmers to cultivate the next harvest while the silt is deposited in the fields struck by the floods, Arora, who is also the president of the Punjab unit of the AAP.

“We welcome your arrival (PM), but you should also announce the release of the 60,000 state-drills and a 20,000-ending package at the time of the crisis,” he said.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters for decades. The floods are the result of inflated rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi as well as seasonal streams caused by strong precipitation in their watersheds in the Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-et-Cachemire.

In addition, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also intensified the situation of the floods, aggravating the challenges facing residents.