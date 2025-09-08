Politics
PM Modi to visit the punjab with flooding on September 9, the state is looking for a rescue package of 20,000 crores
The Minister of the Punjab cabinet, Aman Arora, addresses a press conference. | Photo credit: PTI
The Minister of the Punjab cabinet, Aman Arora, Monday September 8, 2025) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a rescue set of at least 20,000 crores for the state ravaged by the floods during his visit.
The Prime Minister will visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation.
“Even if the PM has not yet pronounced a word for the punjab struck by the floods, he is our PM and I welcome him with my hands folded for his visit. I also expect him to be seen standing by the Punjab during his visit,” Arora told journalists in Chandigarh.
Referring to the recent letter from chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the Prime Minister demanding 60,000 crores of state funds, Arora said that it was Punjab's right and that he should be released.
A few days ago, Mr. Mann had written to Mr. Modi to release 60,000 crores from state funds, which, according to him, was “stuck” with the government of India while stressing that Punjab was struggling with one of the worst flooding catastrophes for decades.
Note that the situation of the dominant floods was even worse than the 1988 deluge, Mr. ARORA said: “The center should announce a rescue set of at least 20,000 roots for punjab.”
He said more than 4.50 Lakh acres of crops had been damaged in floods, in addition to loss of cattle and damage to houses.
There will be a challenge for farmers to cultivate the next harvest while the silt is deposited in the fields struck by the floods, Arora, who is also the president of the Punjab unit of the AAP.
“We welcome your arrival (PM), but you should also announce the release of the 60,000 state-drills and a 20,000-ending package at the time of the crisis,” he said.
Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters for decades. The floods are the result of inflated rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi as well as seasonal streams caused by strong precipitation in their watersheds in the Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-et-Cachemire.
In addition, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also intensified the situation of the floods, aggravating the challenges facing residents.
Published – 08 September 2025 11:46
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/punjab/ahead-of-pm-modis-visit-to-flood-hit-punjab-aap-government-seeks-20000-cr-relief-package/article70024875.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia removes the Minister of Finance Sri Mlyani after demonstrations
- Maintain the great principle and the world will follow XI
- PM Modi to inaugurate the combined conference of armed forces commanders in Kolkata on September 15
- US Open final canceled after tennis star was forced to withdraw
- The trial opens for Ryan Routh in an attempted assassination TrumpExBulletin
- The word dito ariotedjo uase cabinet's kebinee
- Labor-TUC Chief | British news
- Shigeru Ishiba Japanese Prime Minister says resignation
- On which channel is Sunday Night Football? How to look in Arizona
- Tharoor on PM Modi's response to Trump's remarks
- The “bite” of Trump prices as a trade with the United States sees a “substantial contraction”, El-Erian warns “important challenges” in the growth plan of Xi Jinping-Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (Nasdaq: qqq), SPDR S&P 500 (Arca: SPY)
- India-Pakistan Krekels is the hottest ticket as the demand increases at Asia Cup