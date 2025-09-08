Nusantara: One year after its inauguration, Indonesians are a new capital, Nusantara attracts tourists and construction workers, but most of its architectural presidential palace and freshly built avenues are silent.

The project inherited from former president Joko Widodo is fighting against a reduced budget, slows down construction and a deficit of interest from a new leader focused on social mega-projects.

This has raised questions about the question of whether the city, cut off the jungle to replace Jakarta crowded and to flow quickly, will never see its potential promised.

The political will on IKN feels right now, said Dinarto, principal partner of the public policy consulting company Global Counsel, referring to the official name of the new capitals: Ibu Kota Nusantara.

President Prabowo suffers clearly puts his tokens on well-being.

Just over 1,000 employees of the city authority live in Nusantara, as well as a few hundred workers from the ministry and medical and medical employees. It is indeed below Jakartas 12 million residents, and the new goal of two million inhabitants by 2045.

Prabowo mentioned IKN only once in his first discourse on the state of the nation and reduced the financing of the project.

Official budgets show a reduction of 43.4 billions of rupees (2.66 billion dollars) in 2024 to only 6.3 billions of rupees in 2026. The authority had requested more than 21 rumber of rupees for the 2026 budget.

Significant foreign funding has also proven to be elusive despite the openings to the Allies in the Middle East and Asia.

Prabowo feels that it is not his inheritance. It is not his great push and he has more programs he wants to push, said an official involved in the construction of the city.

I am still 50-50 above (being finished), added the manager, saying that the budget cuts mean that many things will not be over.

Your loss

The former president, commonly known as Jokowi, revived the move of the capital proposed for a long time when he won a second term in 2019. But despite a precipitation to build, the city was not inaugurated as New Capital Indonesians on August 17 of last year as planned.

In the time of Joko Widodos, it was very fast, now in Prabowos, it is not as fast, said Sofian Sibarani, the designer of the cities.

Only 800 of the planned 6,600 hectares in the basic government area were developed or prepared for construction, he said. Nusantara officials are not discouraged and praise the city as Indonesians Future Power Center. The chief of the municipal authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, said that projects in a small executive area housing the palace and the government ministries were already complete from 97 to 98%.

He said Prabowo wanted to move in 2028 before the next presidential election, once the legislative and judicial areas have been completed.

As elected president, Prabowo said he wanted to continue, if possible, finish the capital move, but since his taking office, he has not yet expressed his plans to sign the presidential decree had to go from Jakarta.

It would be signed after the end of the legislative and judicial areas in 2028, said Basuki. If you don't want to move here, or if you have a doubt, it's your loss, he added. Some government employees have expressed reserves on the move in an unfinished jungle city, located approximately 1,200 kilometers from Jakarta.

But the city's employee, Helena, who, like many Indonesians, has a name, insisted that her unfinished tower offers an incredible level of comfort. And the installations we obtain are more than sufficient, said the 45 -year -old man.

The city now has three functional hospitals, cafes, a toll road to the neighboring city of Balikpapan and an airport awaiting approval from commercial flight. A shopping center and a planned cinema remain not built.

Really cool

Outside the palace on the ceremonial square, dozens of tourists took the new capital promised with enthusiasm. I am happy and proud Ikn is really cool, said Ronald Telaumbanua, 38, who has traveled from the island of Sulawesi.

The striking presidential palace, shaped after Garuda's legendary bird, is a draw for the photographs, but the lush green centerpiece of cities does not offer much else. Companies that rely on a boom in arrivals say they are struggling.

During the Jokowi era, there were many workers and there were many visits. Almost every day were busy, said Abduh Rajab, 57, a snow seller near the developed city center.

My income has dropped considerably, by almost 60%. But I have to remain optimistic. I hope the construction will continue. Dedi said that former General Prabowo was likely to stay on flagship policies, such as the offer of free meals to children and pregnant women.

This means that Ikn will not see any frantic development of any time, he said. Without a strong momentum, it risks drifting white elephants in the territory.

Posted in Dawn, September 8, 2025