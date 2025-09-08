Politics
Vice-Minister Call Jokowi once asked the police to be active to sit with civilian posts
Jakarta, kompas.com – The vice-minister of the Law Edward Omar Sharif Hiariaj or Eddy Hiariaj said that there was a request from the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), so that active police can occupy civil posts.
This was transmitted by Eddy during the trial session of the police law number 2 of 2002 with number 114 / PUU-XXIII / 2025 which was judged by the Constitutional Court (MK), Monday (8/9/2025).
Initially, Constitutional Judge Gunutur Hamzah asked for the reason why the police took a civil post which had no direct link with the police.
“If the position outside the police has something to do on the right, reasoning (Reasoned). But, if not? Well, how are you? “Said Gunutur in the trial.
Read also: PRABOWO reshuffle cabinet, five replaced ministers
Gunutur referred to the previous explanation of Eddy, who said that active police could still be assigned to civilian positions throughout the mission carried out by the chief of the national police.
“Now, which is also (clear), at least there must be more explanations concerning (it is authorized to occupy the civil position),” he said.
Eddy Hiariaj then replied, there were a number of active police officers who held civilian positions were not based on the mission of the chief of the national police.
Because there are several agencies which directly ask for the condition that they meet professionalism, there are therefore active police officers who become the director general or the secretary general in a ministry and an institution.
“I remember exactly, His Majesty, when this point was discussed in Ratas at the Palais, at the time the president (7th RI) Joko Widodo asked for a reciprocal (reciprocity),” he said.
Read also: Inspector General of Napoleon confusing conditional, still active in the police
On this basis, said Eddy, the provisions of article 20 of the new ASN law enabled the civilian apparatus of the State to hold posts in the police.
“Well, this is why there is a principle of reciprocal in the last law, law number 20 of 2023 and it is written expressively Verbis in article 20,” he added.
Note, this case was submitted by Syamsul Jahidin who continued article 28 paragraph (3) and the explanation of article 28 paragraph (3) of law number 2 of 2002 concerning the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia (Polri law).
The reason for which they pursued were because many active police officers currently held civilian positions in the organizational structure outside the national police, including the chairman of the corruption eradication committee, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, the BNN chief, deputy chief of BSSN and the BNPT chief.
Active police officers who occupy these positions without going through a process of resignation or retirement.
Read also: Ky called no active police force prohibition joining the selection of candidates for ad hoc judges in matters of human rights to my
This is considered contrary to the principle of neutrality of the apparatus of the State, reduces the quality of democracy and meritocracy in public services and affects the constitutional rights of the applicant as citizens and civilians to receive equal treatment in the filling of the public service.
The applicant also assessed that the standard of the article has substantially created the dwifunction of the national police because it acts as state security and also has a role in the government, bureaucracy and social life of the community.
When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground.
