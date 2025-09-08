The “bite” of Trump prices as a trade with the United States sees a “substantial contraction”, El-Erian warns “important challenges” in the growth plan of Xi Jinping-Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (Nasdaq: qqq), SPDR S&P 500 (Arca: SPY)





Economist Mohamed El-Erian warned of “important challenges” for Xi Jinping 'The growth model S after new data has shown a sharp drop in American-Chinese trade. The analysis follows A CNBC reports that Chinese exports to the United States plunged 33% in August from one year to the next, El-Erian development said the American prices have started to bite. China expeditions to immerse us 33% in August The sharp drop in expeditions linked to the United States was the main factor limiting the overall growth of Chinas export to a 4.4% lower in August, a figure below consensus forecasts. In an article on the social media platform X, El-Erian also stressed that imports from the United States fell by 16%, restoring total Chinese import growth at only 1.3%, which was also worse than consensual expectations. These figures, of which none have a good omen for a Chinese economy being already faced with significant challenges, underline the urgent need for more concerted government efforts aimed at reforming the growth model of the countries, said El-Erian in his post. Prices bypassing losing efficiency The August trade figures, published by Chinese customs, indicate that the impact of exporters loading expeditions to get ahead of the prices is the fall. The slowdown is also attributed to an American repression of the transhipment of goods through third countries to bypass the tasks. See also: the Federal Reserve to follow the slower rate cutting cycle despite the pressure of the prevail while the beige book damages the feeling: do not expect 50 bps The American deficit with China increases in July This slowdown follows a July report from the US Census Bureau and the US Economic Analysis Bureau, which has shown that the US trade deficit in goods with China had widened $ 5.3 billion to $ 14.7 billion for this month. While his business with Washington vacillates, Beijing has turned more and more towards other partners. In August, China's expeditions to the European Union and Africa jumped by 10.4% and almost 26%, respectively. Despite the sharp drop, the United States remains the largest unique export destination in China. Action THE SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY And ETF Investo QQQ TRUST Qqqwhich follows the S&P 500 index and the NASDAQ 100 index respectively, increased pre-market on Monday. The spy increased by 0.23% to $ 648.74, while the QQQ increased by 0.40% to $ 578.35, according to PRO to petrol data. Read then: Non-liability clause:This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was examined and published by Benzinga Editors. Image via Shutterstock



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/markets/macro-economic-events/25/09/47542952/trumps-tariffs-bite-china-as-trade-with-us-sees-substantial-contraction-el-erian-warns-of-significant-challenges-to-xi-jinpings-growth-plan

