Tharoor on PM Modi's response to Trump's remarks





Thiruvananthapuram: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the American President Donald Trump on India-US relations, the deputy for Congress Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that if the Prime Minister Modi responded very quickly, there were serious reparation work that were to be carried out by the governments and diplomats of the two countries. Welcoming this “new tone” with a spirit of prudence, Tharoor said that one could not forgive the wound and the offensive caused by Trump so quickly, keeping in mind the consequences the Indians were confronted. “The Prime Minister was very quick to react, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the importance of the basic relationship which is a complete global strategic partnership, which is still there. And this message is an important message for us to give us … I think there is serious reparation work which must be done by governments and diplomats so quickly. The consequences must be overcome …”, told Tharoor to Ani. He also declared that the prices imposed by Trump had consequences on the people, who could not be completely forgotten. “I do not think that we can simply completely forget the prices of 50% or the insults which accompanied him both the president and his staff … Mr. Trump has a fairly mercurial temperament, and what he said caused injuries and offenses in our country. The 50% prices have already had consequences …”, he added. Earlier Friday (local time), President Trump described the India-Us “a very special relationship” and said that he and Prime Minister Modi would still be friends, saying that there is “nothing to fear”. Prime Minister Modi warmly responded to Trump's remarks and his positive assessment of bilateral relations. “Appreciate and deeply overthrow the feelings of President Trump and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a complete and future strategic partnership,” said the Prime Minister in an article on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2025/Sep/07/would-welcome-this-new-tone-with-a-spirit-of-caution-tharoor-on-pm-modis-response-to-trumps-remarks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos