The word dito ariotedjo uase cabinet's kebinee







Jakarta – Here Ariotedjo gave his comments after being struck by a reshuffle of the cabinet, which no longer served him as Minister of Youth and Sports. Previously, Indonesian Minister of the State Secretariat, Prasetyo Hadi, said that there were five ministries who experienced a reshuffle and that there was a new additional minister in the Red and White Cabinet of President Prabowo. One of the ministries affected was the Menpora Dito Ariotedjo. However, so far, we do not know who his successor is. Scroll to continue with content The change was originally “coded” by Dito in its status download. He wrote a thank you to all those who had fought together in his ministry, as well as to express the hope for the figure which continued his role as next Menpora. Ariot Stats Photo Ariotjo: Dok. Screens “Thank you for all those who walked together while trying to modify young people and sports. I hope the next successor will continue,” said Dito. When asked distiksport Regarding the download, the 35 -year -old figure has confirmed that the issue of writing was one of its comments. “This is the comment,” said Dito, specifically responding to the marked download. Nor did he answer other questions related to the reshuffle he has known. Dito is Menpora who felt the president's era twice. It was first inaugurated when the number one person in Indonesia was still occupied by Joko Widodo. He continued the task of Zainudin Amali, who resigned because he chose to concentrate as vice-president of PSSI. Dito started his work in April 2023. During the role of the Menpora, Indonesian sports were sufficient to harvest pride. More specifically at the Paris 2024 Olympiad. Indonesia won two gold medals thanks to weightlifting branches and climbing. Indonesia won two gold medals for the last time at the 1992 Olympic Games by badminton. Dito was maintained when Indonesia was led by President Prabowo suffered. He entered the ranks of the Red and White cabinet, the difference was accompanied by the Vice-Minister, Taufik Hidayat. In the field of sport, Here Ariotedjo He originally prepared the Indonesian contingent at the 2025 Sea Games in Thailand in December, as well as the 2026 Asian Games and the Olympic qualification of Los Angeles 2028. After Aiodjo was struck by a reshuffle, the role will now be replaced by a new period. Until this news was revealed to be unknown to the figure which would replace the Dito. (Mcy / KRS)

