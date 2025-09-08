The trial opens for Ryan Routh in an attempted assassination TrumpExBulletin





Ryan Routh, presented here in kyiv, in Ukraine, April 30, 2022, is accused of the assassination attempt by Donald Trump in his golf course in West Palm, Florida in 2024. The selection of the jury in the trial begins on Monday. EFREM LUKATSKY / AP HIDE LEGEND

Fort Pierce, in Florida, Ryan Routh is tried on Monday here for trying to assassinate Donald Trump last year when he presented himself to the presidency.

Routh is accused of having tried to assassinate a presidential candidate and four other charges, including violations of federal weapons. A conviction for the attempted accusation of assassination leads to a maximum sentence of life in life.

Routh, 59, has been in detention since September of last year. A secret service agent, who was one of Trump's security details, said he saw a firearm walk from the trees a few holes before where the presidential candidate of the time repapped in his West Palm Beach Club. The agent said he had shot the person holding the weapon. A man was identified later as Routh fled the premises and was arrested shortly after driving north on the Interstate 95.

Roulth already had a criminal record, including a conviction in 2002 in North Carolina for possession of an explosive apparatus. He spent a large part of his life in North Carolina before moving to Hawaii. He was a fervent supporter of Ukraine following the invasion of the Russian troops. He said he supported Trump for the president in 2016 and regrets this decision.

The lawsuits of the law application work on the scene of the Trump International Golf Club the day after the assassination attempt of the presidential republican candidate and former president Trump on September 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Flori in Flori

After his accusation act, the case of Routh was assigned to the American district judge Aileen Cannon. He again grants his courtroom at the center of a case attracting national attention. Trump appointed Cannon to the federal bench in 2020, and she chaired her criminal trial for having poorly managed classified and top secret documents. She rejected the accusations against Trump, judging that the appointment of a special lawyer to prosecute the former president was unconstitutional.

During the preliminary hearings, Routh told Judge Cannon that he was not satisfied with his lawyers, federal public defenders who had been responsible for representing him. In a letter to the judge, he said: “They were a million kilometers from each other” and refused to answer his questions. Cannon agreed that Routh can stand out, but denied a request from his public defenders to be released from the trial. Instead, the judge ordered that they serve as a “rescue council”, helping Routh with legal files and other legal assistance on request.

A series of Roth Judicial files last week already tests his relationship with Judge Cannon.

The judge postponed his request to submit the full text of a 12 -page letter as proof that he left with a friend. Prosecutors plan to show just the first page of the jury, in which he wrote: “Dear people, it was an attempted assassination on Donald Trump but I failed you.” In his movement, Routh writes that in the letter, “each line is a question of sweetness, poverty and non -violent charity for humanity. Judge Cannon said that she would wait for the trial to reign at his request.

In another request, Roth told the judge: “If you wish to exchange by admitting the evidence of my quote to appear from this baboat Donald J Trump, bring this idiot; it is a deal, I think that a beat session would be more fun and entertaining for everyone.” In his order, the judge Cannon criticizes Routh for having offered “various insults and no relevant fact”. She writes: “As much as the accused may want this official procedure to transform into a” beat session “with one of the alleged victims in this case”, she said that she would not ensure President Trump.

A key evidence at the trial will be the SKS style rifle left behind in what prosecutors describe as a “sniper nest” near the golf course in West Palm Beach. He had not been dismissed and had a telescope attached to her in a way of fortune using electric ribbon. Before being dismissed, the lawyers of Roth planned to wonder how well or if it would have worked if he was dismissed on Trump that day. It is not clear how Roth will now proceed that he directs his defense, but he should call one of his witnesses a former instructor of a sniper.

Prosecutors say that there is no doubt that the weapon worked. They say that an FBI arms expert tested the weapon when it was seized and treated as proof. And they say that the question of how it worked is not relevant to the case. More importantly, they say, it is the presumed intention of Routh to try to kill the candidate of the presidency of the time, Donald Trump. If there was a bad planning, problems with the weapon or other things that prevented the attack from happening, they say that it cannot be used as a defense.

Roth's trial begins on Monday with the selection of the jury. Opening declarations are scheduled for Thursday.

