Politics
PM Modi to inaugurate the combined conference of armed forces commanders in Kolkata on September 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo credit: Ani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15 will inaugurate a three -day combined combined conference from the armed forces in Kolkata, a defense official said on Monday September 8, 2025).
The conference, which will be held from September 15 to 17, will focus on reforms, transformation and change and operational preparation, according to an official press release.
The theme of this year's conference, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, is “a year of reforms transforming for the future,” he said.
The armed forces must be prepared for longer conflicts: Rajnath Singh
“The objective of the conference reflects the commitment of the armed forces towards institutional reforms, more in-depth integration and technological modernization, while supporting a high level of multi-domain operational preparation,” he said.
The conference will be followed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, and the defense secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, among others, according to the press release.
The conference is the forum of brainstorming apex of the armed forces, bringing together the best civil and military leaders of the nations to exchange views at conceptual and strategic levels, he said. The conference took place for the last time in Bhopal in 2023.
The press release indicates that the three-day deliberations from September 15 will seek to further strengthen the armed forces, “which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape”. He stressed that the conference, continuing the tradition of inclusive engagement, will star in interactive sessions with officers and staff of various ranks of the armed forces, ensuring that the prospects in the field enrich the discussions at the highest level.
Published – 08 September 2025 05:17
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-combined-commanders-conference-of-armed-forces-in-kolkata-on-september-15/article70025746.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
