During the recent summit of the Shanghai Plus cooperation organization (SCO) held in Tianjin, China, President Xi Jinping proposed before dozens of world leaders a new path to a new international world order in which the sovereignty of the nations would become sacrosanct. The Chinese president invented the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) sentence as the latest concept in geopolitics. The GGI would be based on fundamental principles such as total respect for equality of nations before international law, aligned with the founding principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Respect for global consensus cultivated on the basis of multilateralism would also constitute the fundamental characteristics of GGI proposed by President XIS.

I can't wait to work with all the countries for a fairer and equitable global governance system and advancing towards a community with a shared future for humanity, told dozens of delegates participating in the SCO summit, which included 26 heads of state mainly from all over the South of the South. Founded 24 years ago, the SCO faithfully adheres to the Shanghai spirit which is based on mutual trust, mutual benefits, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations and the pursuit of common development. Over the years, SCO has become more and more a catalyst for the development and reform of the global governance system.

President XI developed: we discussed regional affairs together, built platforms and mechanisms together, and have benefited from cooperation together. We have also launched many new concepts of global governance and put them into practice. The idea of ​​the GGI intervenes in the middle of the growing deficit in global governance and the world's Renaissance in the paradigm that quickly changed in international relations. The additional characteristics of President XIS Mooted GGI include, but without limiting itself, respect for sovereign equality, opposition to the unilateral taxation of sanctions as a coercion tool, non-interference in domestic affairs and rejection of use or threat of force.

Although respect for sovereignty and respect for international law has been the highest in President XIS, the description of its proposed GGI, multilateralism has also been strongly presented. He also talked about the internal persons approach, and the need to focus on taking real. Developing on its perception of the approach centered on persons, President XI said: we must reform and improve the global governance system to ensure that the inhabitants of each nation are the actors and beneficiaries of global governance, to better meet the common challenges for humanity, better reduce the North-South gap and better safeguard the common interests of all countries.

According to Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Central Committee of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), President XIS GGI is both appropriate and crucial. He explained that the internal world order is currently undergoing invisible accelerated changes in a century. Some of the changes included frequent regional disorders, hampered economic development, the backlash against globalization, gaps in the rules and the rule of law, and a deficit in the intensification of governance, Wang Yi said.

President XIS GGI was unanimously welcomed by the OCS summit, participating heads of state, as well as international organizations, and he was likely to gain ground initially in the majority world before he was embraced everywhere. The SCO should intensify to play a leading role and give an example in the realization of the GGI, explained President XI. Russian president Vladimir Putin, who was one of the 26 world leaders attending the SCO summit, was lyrical on President XIS IDEA of the GGI, saying: such a system would be truly balanced, reflecting the interests of a wide range of countries and creating opportunities for progression of law and international relations, as well as sustainable development and security.

President XI seemed to sum up when he quoted an ancient ancient Chinese philosopher by speaking of the importance of principles: confirming the great principle, and the world will follow, he said. Indeed, the fundamental principles of the fundamental foreign policy of Chinas with a shared future based on mutual benefits resonate too well with the majority world. Coupled with non-interference in the internal affairs of others and respecting different forms of civilization, China believes in importance and respect for diversity. Throughout, China prides itself on being a faithful manufacturer of world peace, a contributor to global development, defender of the international order and supplier of public goods. Consequently, the GGI seeks to promote the construction of a fairer and equitable global governance system and to work together for a community with a shared future for humanity, according to President XIS Explanation.