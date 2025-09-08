



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ignore the next BRICS commercial summit, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet again, although practically, to discuss American trade policy. The group was nicknamed “anti-American” by American president Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported. The Minister of External Affairs of India, Jaishankar, will represent the country at the virtual summit which will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 8. The meeting is summoned by this year's host country, the president of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, to discuss the prices imposed by the United States and the need for a multilateral world order in the evolution of the global political and economic landscape, according to the report. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced that President Xi will deliver an “important speech” to the summit which takes place only a few days after Beijing has made angry the American chief Trump, with a huge demonstration of political weight. Xi Jinping walked with Putin and North Korea Kim Jong one during the largest military parade in the community country marking the end of the Second World War. Xi and Putin had jumped the summit of the BRICS held in Brazil Rio de Janeiro, which Prime Minister Modi attended in July 2025. However, the three leaders met recently in China for the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) at the beginning of the month. India recently underlined the need to diversify exports, reduce dependence and build resilient supply chains at the OCS trade ministers meeting in Vladivostok last week. Representing the Minister of the Union of Commerce & Industry, an additional secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, Amicitabh Kumar, stressed the importance of coordinated action to improve trade flows, approach vulnerabilities and support inclusive growth in the region in the midst of high prices in the United States. He underlined the role of trade in services and the temporary movement of qualified professionals, in accordance with national laws and transparency, to strengthen economic growth and support a greater participation of MPMs in global value chains. Also read: FM Sitharaman calls for real trade discussions, market access with China

Posted for the first time: September 8, 2025 14:52 EAST

