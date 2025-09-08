Vigil de peace for several decades was removed on the order of Trump – NBC4 Washington





On Sunday, law enforcement officials withdrew a peace vigil that had been held outside the White House for more than four decades after President Donald Trump ordered that it was withdrawn as part of the compensation of homeless camps in the capital of nations.

Philiconos Melaku-Bello, a volunteer who held the vigil for years, told the Associated Press that the Park's police withdrew him early on Sunday morning. He said officials justified the withdrawal by putting a refuge to the memorial.

AP photo / Jose Luis Magana Ap Photo / Jose Luis Magana

Philipos Melaku-Bello speaks to people on the eve of peace in Lafayette park in front of the White House in Washington, Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The difference between a camp and a vigil is that a camp is the place where the homeless live, said Melaku-Bello. As you can see, I don't have a bed. I have signs and it is covered by the right of the first amendment to freedom of expression and freedom of expression.

The White House confirmed the withdrawal, saying to AP in a statement that the vigil was a “danger for those who visit the White House and the surrounding area.

Withdrawal the day before is the last in a series of actions that the Trump administration ordered within the framework of its federal takeover of police services in the city, which began last month. The White House defended the intervention if necessary to carry out the executive order of Trump on the embellishment of DC

President Donald Trump stressed that investment plans in infrastructure and police in Washington, DC, call him a model for other cities across the country. Instead of saying, he is a dictator, they should say, would join him and make Washington safe.

Melaku-Bello said he was in contact with lawyers of what he considers a violation of civil rights. They choose to call a place that is not a camp a camp just to adapt to what is in the agenda of the order to withdraw the camps, he said.

The day before was launched in 1981 by activist William Thomas to promote nuclear disarmament and the end of world conflicts. It is believed that this is the longest anti-war protest in American history. When Thomas died in 2009, other demonstrators like Melaku-Bello held the small tent and the banner, which read live by the bomb, die by the bomb, “24 hours a day to prevent it from being dismantled by the authorities.

The small but persistent act of protest was brought to the attention of Trump during an event in the house of the house on Friday.

Brian Glenn, correspondent for the Real Americas Voice conservative network, told Trump that the blue tent was a horror for those who come to the White House.

Just at the front of the White House is a blue tent which was originally placed to be an anti-nuclear tent for nuclear arms, said Glenn. His kind of transforming himself in more than an anti-American, sometimes anti-top several times.

Trump, who said he was not aware, told his staff: remove it. Remove it today, right now. “”

Melaku-Bello said Glenn had spread a disinformation when he told the president that the tent had rats and could be a risk of national security “because people could hide weapons in there.

No weapon was found, “he told AP. He said that it was infested with rat. Not a single rat came out by cutting off the concrete blocks.”

___

Amiri reported in New York. Weissert in New York contributed to this report.

