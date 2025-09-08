The Indonesian Minister of Longtime Finance, Sri Mulyani, has been removed in reshuffle from the cabinet

The Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto appointed the economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as the country's finance minister, replacing Sri Mulyani Indrawati in a reshuffle of the CE Ce Mignon after

violent protests and looting of legislative houses

.

The reshuffle also affects four other ministerial posts and creates a new ministry of Hajj and Omra.

Based on various developments, contributions and continuous assessments carried out by the president this afternoon, he decided to modify the composition of the Red and White Cabinet in several ministerial posts, said Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi on September 8.

That this decision brings a goodness for the nation, the state and the people, he added.

Dr. Purbaya is a veteran technocrat and president of Indonesia DEPOSIT Insurance Corporation. He holds a diploma in electrical engineering of the Bandung Institute of Technology, as well as a master and a doctorate in economics from the Purdue University in Indiana in the United States.

Answer journalists' questions about the deletion of Dr. Sri Mulyani, Mr. Prasetyo, said that as head of government, President Prabowo had the prerogative to bring changes to cabinet and, after evaluation, he decided to reshuffle the programming.

Dr. Purbaya, 61, has held high -level positions, especially assistant For the coordination of maritime sovereignty at the Ministry of Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments, and the Special Economic Staff of the Minister of Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

He said his immediate objective was to accelerate economic growth and ensure that public spending is effectively deployed.

The presidents' message is to … create economic growth as quickly as possible. This is what we are going to work in the future, he told journalists after his appointment.

Dr. Purbaya said he would ask Dr. Sri Mulyani for advice to repair the weaknesses of how the government manages money and to improve the system.

We will optimize the existing system. Systems that work, we will speed up. Those who are slow or stagnated, we will repair. This is not a new machine, it is the old improved machine, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Budi Gunawan, who previously directed the Ministry of Coordination of Politics, Legal and security affairs have been removed, although no successor has yet been appointed.

Mr. Abdul Kadir Karding, Minister of Protection of Indonesian migrant workers, was replaced by Mr. Mukhtarudin, while Mr. Ferry Joko Juliantono takes the post of Minister of Cooperatives by Mr. Budi Arie Setiadi. The Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo has also been deleted, his successor has not yet been announced.

A new ministry of Hajj and Omra has been created, with Mr. Mochamad Irfan Yusuf appointed Minister and Mr. Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak his assistant. The ministry was established in accordance with parliamentary discussions on the Haj bill, the pilgrimage by Muslims to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The inauguration of new ministers took place on September 8 at the State Palace.

Dr. Sri Mulyani, 63, one of Indonés' most eminent technocrats who was Minister of Finance for more than a decade within three presidents, has become one of the targets of public anger, and his residence in the high -end district of Bintaro in Banten province outside Jakarta was temporary and entered by mobile for furniture.

Anger had been built against Dr. Sri Mlyani after the circulation of a Deepfake viral video which shows his call teachers a burden, as well as his own controversial remarks assimilating taxes with Islamic alms, or Zakat.

Following the looting of his residence, Dr. Sri Mulyani would have asked to resign, according to local media. Rumors of his resignation have been circulating since the beginning of 2024, in the midst of tales of alleged provisions with Mr. Prabowo, who was then Minister of Defense, and concerns about his role in the office.

On March 14, 2025, the Vice-President of the House, Sufmi Dasco, told Jakarta Post that he had confirmed with Mr. Prabowo, who had then become president, that Dr. Sri Mulyani did not intend to resign and that the reports of a reshuffle of the cabinet were not founded.

Dr. Sri Mlyani first served as an Indonesian Minister of Finance from 2005 to 2010 under former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. She then joined the World Bank as General Manager from 2010 to 2016, before returning to Indonesia to assume the same role of finance minister under former president Joko Widodo in 2016, a position she held until 2025.

During her long career, she was also executive director of the International Monetary Fund, cementing her reputation as a leading technocrat in global finance.

The upheaval of the Indonesian cabinet occurs while Mr. Prabowo faces increasing political and social pressures, after clashes, a criminal fire and at least 10 deaths on a national scale. The demonstrations were initially triggered by a new allocation package for the legislators, but quickly evolved into a broader movement against the country's political elites, which were perceived as being out of contact.

Public anger intensified after

The 21 -year -old rider and driver, Affan Kurniawan, was overthrown and killed by a police vehicle

August 28.

Analysts say that the reshuffle reflects that Mr. Prabowos is trying to reaffirm control and restoring public confidence while his administration is struggling with generalized disorders and economic dissatisfaction.

This reshuffle is the response of presidents to public requests following recent large -scale demonstrations, said Agung Baskoro, executive director of the political research group Triassika Politik Strategis, at Straits Times.

He deserves appreciation. Now it is up to the newly named ministers to perform at their best. Public expectations are high for significant change and improvements in people's well-being, he added.

