On September 3, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed his people and foreign leaders who had gathered in Beijing to attend the military parade on the occasion of what China described as the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War against Japanese aggression and the world anti-Fascist war, or, as it was called in the “day of the victory”. The heads of state or the government of 26 countries attended heads of state or 26 countries, including Russia and North Korea. Their leaders received a special status.

The story continues below this announcement

Among other things, there were three leaders from South Asia, Pakistan, Nepal and the Maldives. The leaders of Central Asia were all present. It was the same with anase and Africa. Significantly, Japan had actively put pressure on countries against participation in the parade.

In his speech, Xi praised the value of the Chinese people in their fight against Japan. From there, he then praised the determination of peoples to maintain the founding principles of the People's Republic, which was created in 1949 with the victory of the Communist Party under Mao Zedong.

Since then, although the party has changed development strategies, it has remained firm to maintain socialism with Chinese characteristics and maintain complete control over all aspects of the country's national life. By turning to foreign policy, Xi declared in his speech, history warns us that humanity increases and falls together. It is only when all countries and nations are treated to each other as equals, coexist in peace and that one other can maintain common security, eradicate the deep cause of war and prevent the recidivism of historical tragedies.

The army parade took place on a large scale. China has displayed its military advances, including its nuclear triad. The goal of the glasses was to demonstrate that China was now a world power, in the same support as the United States. Indeed, the parade was another indication for China to assert that no power was in its league outside the United States. It was the clear message to these countries, including India, which affirms that the world has become multipolar. Anyway, for China, it is a bipolar world in which it is in the ascendant.

The army parade and Xi Jinpings' speech drew global attention. In India, some analysts have estimated that they mark the start of a new world order. These analysts were also influenced by domestic and external chaos caused by US President Donald Trumps Persona and Policies. Naturally, constantly evolving inconsistencies and positions adopted by Trump, in particular in his second mandate, have an impact on American power and influence and his ability to project them in a coherent way. This contrasts with the relentless and the singular spirit with which Xi Jinping advances China.

The story continues below this announcement

Current international developments therefore give birth to important geopolitical and geostrategic problems concerning the future of the current world order. However, the question of the future of the current world order requires careful reflection. It is necessary to avoid the instinctive conclusions of the knee. An attempt will be made in the following paragraphs to briefly examine whether China fundamentally disputes the existing world order or, while accepting its basic postulates, tries to replace the United States as a pre-eminent power of the world. It is therefore necessary to distinguish between the world order and the main powers which jockey for the positions within it.

The existing World Order was created in 1945 by the winners of the Second World War. This war ravaged Europes Colonial Powers, including Great Britain and France. They were immeasurably weakened. The largest colony, India, was a great struggle for freedom and national regeneration. His freedom in 1947 aroused other colonized peoples. The era of decolonization had started and the pre-war colonial order was no longer durable.

The story continues below this announcement

The United States has emerged as the strongest power of war. He decided that it would avoid isolationist tendencies and opens the way to form a new world order which would be based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and their theoretical equality. These concepts had to underpin the new world order, and the United Nations was set up to be its rampart.

However, the winners of the wars ensured that their national interests remain safe in the new order. The mechanism to achieve this objective was the creation of a United Nations Security Council, which was invested with the authority to maintain international peace and security. Thus, the United States, Great Britain, France, the Soviet Union and China have become a selected and dominant group. Chinas' inclusion was strange because it did not play a real role by beating the powers of the axis.

These states have taken the permanent membership of the CSNU and also the right of veto on any of its decisions without awarding reasons. The involvement was that the CSNU would serve above all the geostrategic interests of the winners. Over the past 80 years, the world has been transformed; The power and the influence of the countries have changed, but the permanent members really did not want to abandon their privileges. Therefore, the CSNU, one of the key components of the world order, has not been able to operate objectively or efficiently.

The story continues below this announcement

CSNU's impairment started early. This occurred with the rise of the Soviet Union from the end of the 1940s and the division of Europe in Western and Soviet blocks. They locked themselves up in a global ideological struggle that continued for more than four decades. This period, known as the Cold War, witnessed the very powers which were responsible for the maintenance of world peace and security breaking the principles of the world order which they had themselves established. The Cold War ended in December 1991 with the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The United States had won, and certain American analysts with the permanent supremacy of the United States had declared indirectly. But the law of unknown consequences caught up with them.

Stressing American-Chinese relations, the 1970s saw remarkable progress in bilateral links. President Richard Nixon was obsessed with the transformation of USS's ties with the People's Republic. He opened with Beijing. As part of this process, he accepted that Communist China would replace Taiwan in the CSNU. Other Member States of the United Nations had considered the inclusion of the China of the rump as a P5 member as unnatural, and they did not oppose it. In October 1971, Communist China thus became a P5 member with all its privileges.

The story continues below this announcement

In 1978, China changed CAP under Deng Xiaoping, and with that, gradually but with an increasingly increasing speed, began an inexorable increase, although after the Deng Councils, it did not announce its growing force.

Ironically, the United States, through its societies and also of its government, have contributed to the construction of China as a global manufacturing country and also to become a scientific and technological power. This last development has shaken the United States. Perhaps its first demonstration came when China became the first country to develop and push the world to accept its 5G communication technology.

Xi Jinping became president of Chinas in 2013. He quickly said that Chinas' time had come. His goal was to build a district of aligned countries. His instrument chosen to do this was the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative. Thanks to the BRI, China has created critical infrastructure in certain countries which would also serve its strategic objectives. The BRI is intrinsically operating and ignores the sovereignty of the States, but it was adopted by countries short of capital.

The story continues below this announcement

The flagship company BRI is the Chinese-Pakistani Economic Corridor (CPEC), which recently entered its second phase. The CPEC implies the development of the port of Gwadar, which poses a strategic challenge to India. Xi Jinping increases the Chinese military force and its scientific and technological prowess at a frantic pace. This indicates that Xi Jinping improves Chinese power on a global basis. His position in China is safe and he challenges us the pre -eminence. However, China has a long way to go before being able to go beyond the United States.

China has given no indication that it is not willing to join the current world order. Indeed, as indicated, in his speech to the parade, XI made points which are in principle in accordance with the current world order. In the thought of Xi Jinping, the 13th of the 14 states of commitment is “establishing a common destiny between the Chinese people and the other peoples of the whole world with a” peaceful international environment “.

The story continues below this announcement

Although this is thus in theory, in practice, China did not hesitate to ignore the decisions of international courts, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), when they opposed. In addition, he has shown a little respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States when they obtained the path of his interests. He says that he does not interfere in the internal affairs of states or their political and developmental models, but in the case of Pakistan, he always gave the army preference on politicians that this writer noted in his last article prosecuted First post.

The fact is that China, behaving, therefore does nothing different from the way other great powers have led after the current world order was inaugurated after the Second World War. Therefore, he does not care so much to change the world order as well as the accretion of his power. This will allow him to maintain that he retains the order based on rules, but will bafoui it whenever his interests ask for him.

If and when China becomes the preeminent power of the globes, it will become more assertive and will try to change the foundations of the current world order. But until then, he will continue to pay the lip service to the rules based on the rules.

The writer is a former Indian diplomat who was an ambassador of India in Afghanistan and Myanmar, and as secretary, the Ministry of External Affairs. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the points of view of the first points.