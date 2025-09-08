PM Modi to visit the Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on September 9 to assess the inflicts in the rain





On Sunday, the head of the BJP and former chief minister Jairam Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of lives and goods due to strong precipitation in the state. The Prime Minister arrives in the Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of lives and goods because of the strong precipitation here. I'm also going to go to Dharamshala to attend this meeting and make him inform the situation here …, Thakur, the head of the opposition to the State Assembly, told Ani. Visit of the PM Modi pendjab Prime Minister Modi should visit the region affected by the Gurdaspur floods in Punjab on September 9, as the Punjab BJP announced on Sunday. PM Modi will examine rescue and rescue work and meet the families of people affected by floods. Read also: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Mohali Hospital due to a low heart rate, exhaustion Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji arrives in Gurdaspur, Punjab, September 9. He will directly meet the brothers-sisters and farmers affected by the floods to share their sorrow and take all possible measures to help the victims, said the BJP of Punjab in an article on X. “This visit by the Prime Minister proves that the central government of the BJP is still with the people of Punjab and will provide total support in this difficult period,” they added. The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported a high number of disturbances at 10:00 am on September 7. Highlighting The Devastating Effects of the Deluge, S Gurmeet Singh Khudian Said that 504 Cattle, 73 Sheep and Goats and 160 Pigs Had Perished Across 14 Districts, Including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Barnala, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Jalandhar, Rupnagar and Moga. In addition, 18,304 poultry birds died in Gurdaspur, Rupnagar and Fazilka due to the collapse of poultry hips have further informed that around 2.52 animal lakhs and 5,885 poultry birds were affected by floods. Also read: Bhagwant Mann falls ill; Arvind Kejriwal visits the areas of Punjab with flooding in the middle of serious floods Stressing the main rescue efforts made by the breeding department, he said that 481 teams had been deployed to provide treatment and organize drugs for affected livestock. To date, 22,534 animals have received treatment. The non -governmental organization also went out to support the victims of the floods. Volunteers from the Jyoti Foundation, a non -governmental organization, provide drinking water, drugs and a ration baked in areas affected by Fazilka floods. The residents have their personal effects while they are going through a flooded area, following monsoon rains and increase in water levels in the Chenab river, in Muzaffargarh, Punjab province, Pakistan, September 6, 2025. Reuters / Quratulain Asim A member of the Jyoti Foundation highlighted the sinister reality of the soil, declaring that the condition is bad beyond the imagination … Water has entered their homes … People are sitting on their roofs, so we provide tarpaulins … They make tents on the roof and live there. We provide them with mosquito nets, odomos, hygienic towels … Two or three boats loaded with drinking water are sent every day. Because water is necessary every day. ORS is also sent regularly … Medicines are necessary … We distribute a baked ration using Langar … Jyoti Foundation and the World Sikhs team are here. NDRF does rescue and evacuation work … Read also: Punjab floods: Arvind Kejriwal says that AAP deputies and deputies have made a one -month salary donation; Congress written at PM Modi, seeks help On Saturday, the floods in Punjab made 46 lives, confirmed officials. Punjab Minister of Finance, Harpal Singh Cheema, reported that nearly 2,000 villages and more than four Lakh have been affected by the disaster. He added that 24 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two of the State Disasters (SDRF) are actively involved in rescue operations, supported by 144 boats and a state helicopter. (It's a story in development)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-visit-himachal-pradesh-punjab-on-sept-9-to-assess-rain-inflicted-damage-11757298396568.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos