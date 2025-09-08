Profile of the Menpora Dito Ariotedjo which was removed by Prabowo





Jakarta, kompas.com – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo or Dito Ariotedjo has become one of the ministers of the Red and White Cabinet who was withdrawn by President Prabowo Suubianto on Monday (8/9/2025). This dismissal information was announced by the Minister of the Cabinet Secretary (Meneskab) Prasetyo Hadi. Dito was abolished with four other ministers, including the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani. The Dito began to hold the post on April 3, 2023. Read also: Profile of Budi Gunawan, Minister of Coordinating Policy and Security which was struck by the reshuffle of President Prabowo At that time, he was appointed 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The name Dito was then included in the list of the Minister of the Red and White Cabinet under the direction of President Prabowo Subaianto and the Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Profile here Dito is a man born September 25, 1990 who finished his studies at the Faculty of Law of the University of Indonesia (IU). Her father, Arie Prabowo Ariotedjo, was president of the PT Aneka Tambang or Antam (Persero) TBK in 2017-2019. Arie is a journalist of an alleged corruption in the management of the metal anode at PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) in 2017 at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Born in the businessman family, Dito joined the Golkar party in 2016. He was appointed president of the Institute for Development of Creativity and Innovation in 2019-2024. Read also: Dito Ariotedjo said goodbye to the menpora In April 2022, Dito had become a team of experts from the Minister of Coordination (Menko) for the Airlangga Hartarto economy. In addition, Dito had been president of the DKI Jakarta of Indonesia Bicycle Sports Association (ISSI). He also founded a sporting ration with celebrities Raffi Ahmad and the CEO Prestige Motor Rudy Salim. Dito would have led the Golkar Party Golkar organization, the youth force of Indonesian renewal (AMPI).



