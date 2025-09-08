After Trump has issued warnings to Hamas, Terror Group said he is ready to restart talks





US President Donald Trump gave on Sunday what he said was his last warning to Hamas to accept his conditions to put an end to war, adding that Israel had accepted his cease-fire proposed and his hostage liberation agreement.

The message, sent to an article on social networks, does not specify what these terms are. But Channel 12 reported on Sunday that the current American proposal is considering the release of all the hostages on the first day of a truce and, if the subsequent talks bear fruit, the end of the war in Gaza.

Everyone wants hostages at home. Everyone wants this war to end! Trump wrote. It's time for Hamas to accept [my terms] Also.”

I warned Hamas of the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning. There won't be another, said Trump.

Later Sunday, the American chief said that he thought there would be a cease-fire contract “very soon”, reiterating the claims he had made several times in recent months.

“It's a big problem,” he said, but “it's a problem we are going to do.”

Israel did not confirm that he had accepted Trump's offer. But he examines the proposal very seriously, according to a source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It seems that Hamas will continue to refusal, said the source.

Thousands of people attend a demonstration in Jerusalem calling at the end of the war and the release of all the hostages of the captivity of Hamas on September 6, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg / Flash90)

In his response to Trump's comments on Sunday evening, Hamas said he was ready to return immediately to the negotiating table.

The terrorist group said he was “ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration to end the war, a total withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the creation of a committee of independent Palestinians to direct the Gaza Strip.

He added that he “welcomes any decision that helps efforts to stop the assault against our people, saying that he has received ideas on the American side aimed at reaching a cease-fire.

Hamas says it is in constant contact with the mediators to transform these ideas into a complete agreement that responds to our requests.

Israel has rejected declarations in the past such as propaganda, and accused Hamas not to negotiate in good faith and to submit unrealistic requests.

Trump has already published a similar ultimatum, threatening the Hamas of hell to pay in a March post which, according to him, was his last warning.

Last week, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Hamas should immediately restore the 20 hostages, referring to the number of captives suspected of being still alive.

On Sunday, he said: “It could be a little less than 20 because they tend to die, even if they are largely young people, they tend to die.”

“We have, say, 20 people and we have 38 bodies,” Trump told journalists, being wrong about the official Israeli count of body, which is 26 years old. “I think we're going to get them all.”

The Palestinians inspect the damage after a strike of the Israeli army on a building in Gaza City on September 7, 2025, after the Israeli army issued a previous warning. (AP / Yousef Al Zanoun)

According to the proposal reported, Hamas would release the 48 hostages, living and dead, on the first day, while Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian terrorists with blood on their hands and thousands of other prisoners.

In addition, the FDIs would cancel its conquest of Gaza City and remain outside the city, according to the report.

The two parties engaged in talks at the end of the war under Trump's personal surveillance, and the cease-fire continues as long as negotiations last.

According to Channel 12, Trump and the special American shipment Steve Witkoff had the idea during a golf round a week ago. Witkoff sent the offer through the unofficial advisor to Trump Bishara Bahbah and Israeli activist Gershon Baskin, who was involved in negotiating the 2011 Agreement to release the Israeli Captive Shalit soldier in exchange for more than 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners.

Witkoff met Qatari officials in Paris last week to discuss the idea. There have been several reports in recent days according to which the White House was pushing a new vision for a complete affair, but more precise details had appeared until Sunday.

US President Donald Trump (R) talks about Steve Witkoff's special envoy when he attended the last male tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Italy Jannik Sinner on the last day of the Open US tennis tournament, September 7, 2025.

Channel 12 noted that the terrorist group is wary of offers that do not go through Egypt and Qatar, and hesitates to take Trump in the word after he has given them nothing in exchange for the liberation of the American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander earlier this year, although it was heard that he would put pressure on Israel to end the war.

The proposal occurred while Israel continues its offensive to conquer Gaza City – a plan that has collected international opposition, even among the allies of Israel, and the criticism of the hostages of the hostages which say that the operation will risk the lives of their loved ones as well as soldiers.

The removal and missing families forum called on the government to announce its support for the reported proposal, calling it “real potential breakthrough”.

“The agreement will advance a large regional regulation, will lead to the publication of all hostages and allow soldiers and reservists to return home to rebuild their families and their livelihoods,” he said in a statement. “The agreement opens the way to the security of Israel and will end a perpetual war that lasted almost two years.”

The opposition chief, Yair, Lapid, said earlier Sunday that Israel did not respond to mediators working on a hostage release agreement, repeating the previous affirmations he had made about the government by ignoring efforts to advance negotiations.

Speaking during a YESH Atid faction meeting in Tel Aviv during the summer recess of the Knessets, Lapid said that senior officials from the countries who ran the talks contacted him last week.

They said to me: we don't understand. We have still not received an answer. Not positive, not even negative. Israel simply does not answer, said Lapid.

He insisted that an agreement was at hand, noting that the Israeli negotiation team and the army support an agreement that would release the remaining 48 hostages, of which at least 20 are considered alive.

The head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, speaks at a conference by Yesh Atid in Tel Aviv on September 1, 2025. (Avshalom Sassoni / Flash90)

There is a hostage matter on the table. This can be done, it must be done. Hamas told the mediators that he was ready for a partial case or a complete affair. What cannot be done is even not to try, said the head of the opposition.

In an apparent question after months of negotiations for a partial agreement, Netanyahu has publicly declared that it will now be entertained only a complete offer which would see the release of all hostages. Netanyahu also requires Hamas to lay down its arms, that Gaza be demilitarized, that Israel retains overall security control in the enclave, and that the governance of the band is given to a body which is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian authority based in the West Bank.

Hamas, the terrorist group which has governed Gaza for almost two decades, published on Saturday a declaration saying that it affirmed its opening to all the ideas or proposals which make a permanent cease-fire, a complete withdrawal of the occupation forces of the Gaza Strip, the unconditional entry of the aid and a real exchange of prisoners by serious negotiations by the third parties.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when thousands of terrorists led by Hamas invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Thousands of people attend a protest march in Jerusalem, calling for an agreement to end the war and secure the release of all the hostages of Hamas captivity, September 6, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel / Flash90)

The Gaza Ministry of Health managed by Hamas says that more than 64,000 people in the strip have been killed or are presumed dead in the fighting that has followed so far, although the toll cannot be checked and does not make the difference between civilians and combatants. Israel says he killed more than 22,000 combat fighters in August and 1,600 terrorists inside Israel during the October 7 assault.

Israel said he was trying to minimize civilian deaths and emphasizes that Hamas uses civilians from Gazas as human shields, fighting civil zones, including houses, hospitals, schools and mosques.

The Israels enter the offensive on the ground against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the strip at 460.

