Modi Skips, Jaishankar joins Brics Virtual Summit Today Under Tariff Fire
The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, will join at the Virtual Summit BRICS today, while India and other emerging economies are faced with the impact of American prices
The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, will represent India during a summit of virtual BRICS leaders convened on September 8, on Monday, by Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva to discuss the climbing of the disturbances of world trade triggered by Washingtons pricing policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not participate, a decision considered by some to be a decision calculated to balance the India foreign policy posture while she is preparing to assume the presidency of the BRICS next year.
Shock waves Washington Pigs
The meeting comes in the context of the radical tariff measures imposed by American president Donald Trump. India and Brazil face 50% of tasks, but for various reasons. In the India case, the sanctions were linked to its continuous purchases of Russian crude oil at a reduced price despite Western sanctions. Brazil, on the other hand, was targeted after his Supreme Court advanced the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a political ally of Trump.
The prices have disrupted trade flows around the world emerging. Brazilian officials say hundreds of products have been excluded from Washingtons tasks, but the basic sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing remain exposed. For India, the additional 25% rate imposed on raw imports from Russia threatens to complicate energy security at a time when New Delhi strives to stabilize the interior fuel prices.
The BRICS summit also occurs only a few days after the Modeis Prime Minister's interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin. The optics of these meetings, alongside the participation of the BRICS, aroused sharp remarks of Trump. In a cryptic article on Truth Social, he said that the United States had lost India and Russia against the deepest and darkest, in order to highlight Washingtons' concerns about India's growing commitment with forums that include Beijing and Moscow.
Brazil seeks unity without confrontation
During the summit concession, Brazilian officials stressed that it is not designed as an anti-US rally. President Lula, faced with pricing reprisals himself, seeks to position Brazil as an emerging economies agent while avoiding outright confrontation with Washington. According to officials, the objective is to generate a coordinated discussion on commercial disturbances and to defend the principle of multilateralism, rather than issuing a declaration targeting the United States.
Balancing the actia act before the presidency of the BRICS
For India, the summit presents both an opportunity and a challenge. On the one hand, New Delhi has long appreciated the BRICS as a platform to engage with other major emerging powers on economic and political issues. On the other hand, India has always moved away from initiatives within the BRICS which could be interpreted as directly defined by the United States, such as calls for de-political.
By depositing Jaishankar instead of Modi, New Delhi seems to point out that, even if he values the BRICS, he does not want to degenerate tensions with Washington. This balance reflects an India diplomatic approach to strengthen a complete global strategic partnership with the United States while maintaining cooperation channels with Russia, China and Brazil.
Why is the meeting
It is unlikely that the outcome of the virtual summit included spectacular changes in policy or a joint declaration openly contesting the United States. However, Reunion is important for several reasons. It highlights how Washingtons' pricing policies are reshaping the world economic alignments for the emerging economies to coordinate more closely on commercial issues. It also shows that dilemma countries like India are faced with the management of relations with Western partners and BRICS counterparts.
While India is preparing to assume the presidency of the BRICS next year, the summit will test its ability to orient the group in turbulent global economic waters while preserving its own strategic autonomy. With prices weighing heavily on India and Brazil, discussions should focus on the cushioning of the impact of protectionism and the reaffirmation of support for multilateral trade based on rules.
In a global environment where trade disputes are increasingly armed, the summit of the BRICS reminds us that emerging savings cannot afford to remain passive. The way the group sails at this time will offer important signals on the future of multilateralism and the resilience of South-South cooperation.
