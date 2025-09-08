President Réphude 4 Minister of the Cabinet; Budi Gunawan, Dito Ariotedjo, Budi Arie Setiadi and Abdul Kadir Karding





Journalist:

Taufiqur rahman| Editor:

Taufiqur rahman| The Indonesian President PRABOWO SUBIANTO has redesigned the cabinet or the reshuffle today, Monday, September 8, 2025-secretariat of the president- Daily Disway – The Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto officially made reshuffle Against 4 ministers of the red and white cabinet. The decision was announced at the State Palace by Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi on Monday, September 8, 2025. The 4 ministers that were withdrawn were the Minister of Policy and Security Budi Gunawan, Menpora Dito Ariotedjo, Minister of Protection of Indonesian Migrants (P2MI) Abdul Kadir Karding and Cooperative Minister Budi Arie Setiadi. Some of these names have recorded a long career in the world of politics. Some even served in the previous presidential cabinet, namely Joko Widodo 1. Menko Polhukam: Budi Gunawan

The coordination of the Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolkam) General Police (ret.) Budi Gunawan stressed that the lifting of flags other than red and white in the environment of the educational establishment is a serious violation. Read also: Prabowo becomes guest of the day of the victory of China, side by side with Xi Jinping in Putin Budi was born in Solo on December 11, 1959. He was a police general (retired) with a long career at the national police. Graduates of AKPOL 1983. Budi was once the assistant of the president, head of higher education Polri, deputy chief of the police (2015-2016), then head of the State intelligence agency (BAC) for the period 9 September 2016 to October 21, 2024. Budi was inaugurated by President Prabowo on October 21, 2024 with the cabinet ranked as a Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security (Menko Polhukam / Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security). Budi had been BAC leader during the administration of President Joko Widodo (2016-2024). 2. Minister:

Menpora Dito Ariotedjo awaits the progress of the naturalization of Mauro Zijlstra players at the ministry of Law (Knemekum) -Disway.id/fajar Ilman- Read also: Menkop Budi Arie: Cooperative Red and White Spowhead Establish Indonesia Gold 2045 Born in Jakarta on September 25, 1990. Dito is a businessman / startup and a golkar party framework, active in the sports ecosystem and joined the sports ration. Appointed Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) for the first time during the reshuffle of the cabinet of President Jokowi on April 3, 2023 as MEP GOLKAR. 3. Minister for the protection of Indonesian migrant workers (P2MI): Abdul Kadir Karding

The Minister of P2MI, Abdul Kadir Karding, ensures that he will escort the three PMI bodies to reach the Disway.id/Candra Pratama- Abdul Kadir is the Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrants (P2MI) / BP2MI According to the official BP2MI website, born in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, September 4, 1973. PKB politician and career in the legislative assembly for a long time (members of the Indonesian Parliament 2009-2024). Once an important position in the commissions of the House of Representatives and experienced organizations (former students of the NIP). Before the inauguration, he was known as a PKB executive which was active in workers and social affairs. Check the news and other articles on Google News Source:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://harian.disway.id/read/896761/presiden-reshuffle-4-menteri-kabinet-budi-gunawan-dito-ariotedjo-budi-arie-setiadi-dan-abdul-kadir-karding

