Politics
The president advocates for more prosperous people
On Place Tian'anmen in Beijing, President Xi Jinping, as well as world leaders, attended a large military parade on Wednesday morning in honor of the victory of China and the collective triumph of nations that overcome fascism 80 years ago.
Standing on the Tian'anmen Rostrum, XI gave a speech marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people's war against Japanese aggression (1931-1945) and anti-fascist world war. He called on the nations around the world to eliminate the deep cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring.
XI said common security can only be safeguarded when nations around the world are treated as equals, live in harmony and support each other.
For XI, this solemn observation was more than a tribute to history; He reported a vision of the future, where humanity can peacefully share a fairer, fair and prosperous world.
Before the ceremony, XI and the world leaders entered the Rostrum of Tian'anmen, shaking the hand of veterans of the Chinese war in their turn.
A few moments later, under the gaze of XI, the troops of the people's liberation army in various formations crossed the vast place.
This same look was present in May when he watched the troops of the APL walk on the Red Square of Moscow during the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union in his great patriotic war.
Shortly after, XI joined Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders to lay red flowers on the tomb of the soldier unknown by the Kremlin wall, stopping in silence for those who died in the fight against fascism.
Before the trip, an article signed by XI entitled “Learn from history to build together a better future” was published in the newspaper Russian Gazette. He wrote: “The world needs justice, no hegemonism.”
The call of XI has roots in history. In 2017, during a visit to the Memorial of the first National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai, he dwell before three images capturing the suffering of China more than a century ago: a late Qing dynasty (1644-1911) showing foreign powers that were described China, a graph of China China's criticism.
“How much humiliation. How much shame. China at the time was a big sheep awaited slaughter,” said Xi.
The end of the World Anti-Fascist War, or Second World War, prepared the field for a rebirth of the international order. Ruins emerged the United Nations in 1945, his charter devoting sovereign equality, non-interference and the peaceful settlement of disputes a historical break from the centuries of the law of the jungle where “could be right”.
While this year marks the United Nations 80th anniversary, XI has urged the revitalization of the world organization in new circumstances, which allows it to serve as a main platform for countries coordinate the actions and report the challenges.
His message also reflects certain treble challenges that the world order is faced today. As Xi observed it, unilateralism, hegemonism, as well as intimidation and coercive practices seriously undermine peace, justice and equality in the world.
XI offered its explicit perspective. “The forts should not intimidate the weak,” he said. “Decisions should not be made by simply showing strong muscles or waving a big fist. Selective multilateralism should not be our option.”
Under the leadership of XI, China has intensified global peace efforts by following the real multilateralism participating in the United Nations peacekeeping missions, by advancing the anti-extremism convention of the Shanghai cooperation organization, mediating the reconciliation of the Saudi Aran, by supporting the creation of the International Organization for Peace Mediation ” Ukraine, and the co -foundation of the International Organization for Mediation in Hong Kong with 32 nations.
“China will never seek hegemony, and it does not believe in a zero sum,” promised Xi. “Such notions have never been part of China's cultural DNA, nor such ambition.”
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva once noted on the strong sense of Justice of XI.
He told Xi: “You have been an inspiration for the deep changes that humanity must continue to speak more of peace than war, to cooperate more than to compete and to create more than to destroy.”
