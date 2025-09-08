Opporting and providing comment and have the meaning (and a appetite) for a good counter-current title. In defense of Keir Starmer is a Corkerternudet, an absolute but intensely provocative corkerong. This is the kind of title that would do X, I mean that many people would hate it.

Who could defend Keir Starmer? The British Prime Minister went from a gigantic majority to the 2024 general elections to become one of the least popular PMS in history. Her Approval ratings supported low records.

How to defend it then? One could argue that the Prime Minister neglected the political achievements of a silent file of unpretentious success that a hostile and incurator media ignored.

Unfortunately, he does not have. Back to the drawing board.

The uncluttered annoying could argue on the personality field. He could, for example, that the Prime Minister is a fundamentally decent man making his best in a difficult position. Alas, Starmer does not seem to have Lots of personality. It is the kind of man who thinks that looking at football is a hobby and that having a pint of beer is a guilty pleasure. Shabby treatment of his former colleagues as the appellant the ex-leader of the jermy Corbyn his friend before saying that he would not sign him on the other side of the streetDo not seem to be particularly decent. To be fair, Starmer does not seem to have the maniacal importance of a Tony Blair or the total abepartment of a Boris Johnson. (You would not want to have beer with Sir Keir because it would be boring, rather than because you fear the bodily presence of evil.) He had sympathetic moments as Go-Bet-Bet-Betre both in the tense relationship between Donald Trump and Volodyr Zelensky. But you know you reach when the best adjectives you can find to describe a leader include polished.

Perhaps a fruitful avenue of opportunity with regard to the defense of Starmer underlines what a terrible set of circumstances he inherited. Starmer did not upset British demographics, for example. Most of the fault for this lies in governments like those of Blair (9707) and Johnson (1922). Starmer has just entered 10 Downing Street when the British audience did. Starmer and his colleagues inherited a dark economy with weak growth, ruined infrastructure, the highest tax burden for decades and millions of economically inactive people. It would have been impossible to overthrow the steam in 18 months. Some of the starmers' work governments, such as unpopular decisions, such as the release of thousands of criminals early, had a lot to do with conservative irresponsibility. The conservatives simply had not built necessary prisons.

The problem is that Starmer has made no real attempt to be different. He was more critical of mass migration than his predecessors, yes, but his words were not saved by his actions. Regarding the crisis of small boats, for example, its government Luca Watson pleaded for the Criticalbehaved as if the British people were concerned about Or Migrants will remain and not the fact that they remain at all. In economics, as Chris Bayliss Explained, there was no real attempt to stimulate productivity. Great Britain is still stifled by the Network of Tony Blair legislation and his managerial colleagues at work that have revolved around him. As a teacher, I cannot blame a former student school if I have the same methods.

Without great ideas, nor any real principle, Starmer was occupied by marginal projects ranging from the maliciousness, as The abandonment of the Chagos IslandsSimple depressing, such as banning 16 -year -olds from buying energy drinks. When I say depressing, I do not want to say the policy which, I suppose, is to defend just like its presentation. I will not avoid decisions to protect childrenAnnounced Starmer last week. How courageous! Parents no longer need to be awake by worrying that their sons and daughters can drink a Red Bull! (This kind of small prohibitionism was also a major characteristic of the conservative rule.)

Starmer is comfortable with rules and not with opinions. He supported Jeremy Corbyn until he doesn't. He thought women could have penis until he doesn't. Its announcement that Great Britain was likely to become a Island of foreigners Could have announced a serious attempt at the left restriction. In a few months, however, it was announcement that he regretted his remarks. Can this man place an order in a restaurant without recalling the waitress to ask for a different meal?

At this stage, the Prime Minister reorganizes furniture in a house in danger of collapsing. The resignation of Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, led to an unnecessary confusing reshuffle last week which was all the more confusing when the dangerously weak And deceitful Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, was one of the few survivors. It's not chaos, the new starmers chief secretary insisted. To use An online meme: Starmers This is not the Chaos T-shirt has people who ask a lot of questions already answered by his shirt.

Can Starmer hang on? It is difficult to see it last when the British state is in a loop of reshuffles, Authoritarianism with stringsAnd marginal opinion.. He seems to have thought that his atmosphere of competence and moderation would lead him for five years after the confusion and corruption of conservative domination. What he missed is that Great Britain had huge structural problems, no bad politicians. Being a smoother manager of a dysfunctional system does not prevent the system from being dysfunctional. He should have learned this from the brilliant, worker and condemned Rishi Sunak.

There are discussions that Andy BurnhamThe jovial mayor of the Grand Manchester, could replace Starmer. Unfortunately, I suspect that Burnham feels jovial because he escaped Westminster. I cannot defend Keir Starmer, who has not seriously tried to change the course of British life, but I must admit that the problems of Great Britain go far beyond a man or a woman. His successor, the one who can be, should keep this in mind.