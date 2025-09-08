With 48 dead in the floods of Punjab, the visit of the PM Modi tomorrow; Army, ndtf frontline relief ops | 5 points





The Indian army performs rescue and rescue operations on a war base at Punjab affected by floods, where dozens have died, scores have been moved and thousands of hectares of land with crops have suffered damages due to the deluge. Rescue and rescue operations are led by the Indian army as well as the NDRF and other forces as well as the district authorities. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on Tuesday September 9 to take stock of the situation. Rescue and rescue operations are led by the Indian army as well as the national power response to disasters (NDRF), the border security force (BSF), the Punjab police and the district authorities. Dozens of premises, help organizations and celebrities have also joined the emergency work. The army has deployed dozens of columns for rescue operations in affected areas. Punjab floods | Latest updates in 5 points The head of the state of the state of Bharatiya Janata (BJP), Sunil Jakhar, had informed that Prime Minister Modi would visit on Monday to examine the situation of the floods. The chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalized on Friday after complaining of exhaustion and low heart rate, also monitored rescue and rescue operations. Punjab has faced one of its worst flooding disasters for decades, attributed to the swollen rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi as well as seasonal streams caused by strong precipitation in their himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Cacher watershed areas. While the influx of water in several dams and rivers have fallen slightly in Punjab since Sunday, the situation remains dark. With two other people losing their lives, the number of deaths in Punjab due to the floods increased to 48 Sunday while crops on 1.76 Lakh hectares were damaged, a PTI news report quoted officials. All the schools, colleges and universities of Punjab will reopen from September 8, said Minister of Education Harjot Bains on Sunday, a few days after the closure of state educational establishments due to floods. If a school or a college is affected by the floods, the closure decision will be made by the respective sub-commissioner, said the minister. Private schools can reopen from September 8, but in public schools, courses will resume from September 9. The water level in the Pong dam has dropped approximately two feet to 1,392.20 feet, although it remained two feet more than its ability to limit 1,390 feet on Sunday evening, officials announced. On Saturday, the water level in the Pong dam, built on the Beas River, was 1,394.19 feet, an influx in the dam falling at 36,968 CUSECs of 47,162 CUSCS on Saturday. About 90,000 brackets were released in the Shah Nehar dam, officials said, said PTI. The water level in the Bhakra dam, built on the Sutlej river, was on Sunday of 1,677.98 feet against 1,678.14 feet on Saturday. The water flow in the dam was 66,891 brackets, and the exit was 70,000 brackets, officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/with-48-dead-in-punjab-floods-pm-modis-visit-september-9-army-frontlines-relief-ops-5-points-101757305388721.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos