President Xi Jinping calls for the United Response by British countries to deal with Trump's business challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on a unified response from the BRICS countries to the United States on Monday, claiming that Washington's pricing wars have seriously disrupted the global economy and the rules of international trade.

Speaking through a video link with the meeting of the leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) convened by the Brazilian president Lula de Silva, Xi said that “as we are talking about, the invisible transformation into a century is accelerating around the world”.

“Hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism are becoming more and more widespread. Trade wars and tariff wars led by certain countries seriously disrupt the global economy and undergo the rules of international trade,” he said, without directly named the United States or its president Donald Trump, whose steep prices against India, Brazil, China and Russia emerging savings.

“At this critical stage, the countries of Brics, at the forefront of the world South South, should act on the spirit of openness of the BRICS, the inclusiveness and the win-win cooperation, jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system, advances the cooperation of the BRICS”, declared Xi in his speech published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

Describing the meeting of the leaders of the BRICS as “very relevant”, said Xi, “we must maintain multilateralism to defend international equity and justice … It provides an important foundation for world peace and development.”

In addition, BRICS countries should actively promote greater democracy in international relations and increase the representation and voice of the countries of the South World, he said. “We have to improve the global governance system by reform in order to fully mobilize the resources of all neighborhoods and more effectively meet the common challenges for humanity,” he said.

“Economic globalization is an irresistible trend in history. Countries cannot prosper without an international environment of open cooperation, and no country can afford to withdraw self-imposed isolation,” he said.

“No matter how the international landscape can evolve, we must remain determined to build an open global economy, in order to share opportunities and achieve the winning-win results,” he said.

He also sought to underline his global governance initiative (GGI), a concept to preserve the world order against American domination. He proposed the GGI at the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Tianjin.

“The global governance initiative I proposed aims to galvanize a joint global action for a fairer and equitable global governance system,” he said, adding that the BRICS nations should protect the international system with the UN at the base.

“We have to promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, to place development at the heart of our international program, and to ensure that the countries of the world South participate in international cooperation equal and share the fruits of development,” he said.

Calling for solidarity and cooperation to promote synergy for common development, he said: “We cannot face external challenges more effectively than when we manage our own affairs well”.

In addition to taking into account almost half of the world's population, around 30% of world economic production and a fifth of world trade, BRICE countries are also home to major natural resources, large manufacturers and large markets, Xi said.

“The more we work together, the more we are resilient, ingenious and effective in resolving external risks and challenges,” he said.

“We must take advantage of our respective forces, deepen practical cooperation and make our activities, our financial, scientific and technological cooperation more productive, in order to strengthen the bases, the momentum and the impact of the cooperation of the BRICS greater and offer more practical advantages to our peoples,” he said.

“As long as we intervene to assume our responsibilities and look at each other, the giant BRICS ship will brave international tides and sail far and stable,” he said.