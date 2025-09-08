Politics
President Xi Jinping calls for the United Response by British countries to deal with Trump's business challenges
Speaking through a video link with the meeting of the leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) convened by the Brazilian president Lula de Silva, Xi said that “as we are talking about, the invisible transformation into a century is accelerating around the world”.
“Hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism are becoming more and more widespread. Trade wars and tariff wars led by certain countries seriously disrupt the global economy and undergo the rules of international trade,” he said, without directly named the United States or its president Donald Trump, whose steep prices against India, Brazil, China and Russia emerging savings.
“At this critical stage, the countries of Brics, at the forefront of the world South South, should act on the spirit of openness of the BRICS, the inclusiveness and the win-win cooperation, jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system, advances the cooperation of the BRICS”, declared Xi in his speech published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.
Describing the meeting of the leaders of the BRICS as “very relevant”, said Xi, “we must maintain multilateralism to defend international equity and justice … It provides an important foundation for world peace and development.”
In addition, BRICS countries should actively promote greater democracy in international relations and increase the representation and voice of the countries of the South World, he said. “We have to improve the global governance system by reform in order to fully mobilize the resources of all neighborhoods and more effectively meet the common challenges for humanity,” he said.
“Economic globalization is an irresistible trend in history. Countries cannot prosper without an international environment of open cooperation, and no country can afford to withdraw self-imposed isolation,” he said.
“No matter how the international landscape can evolve, we must remain determined to build an open global economy, in order to share opportunities and achieve the winning-win results,” he said.
He also sought to underline his global governance initiative (GGI), a concept to preserve the world order against American domination. He proposed the GGI at the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Tianjin.
“The global governance initiative I proposed aims to galvanize a joint global action for a fairer and equitable global governance system,” he said, adding that the BRICS nations should protect the international system with the UN at the base.
“We have to promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, to place development at the heart of our international program, and to ensure that the countries of the world South participate in international cooperation equal and share the fruits of development,” he said.
Calling for solidarity and cooperation to promote synergy for common development, he said: “We cannot face external challenges more effectively than when we manage our own affairs well”.
In addition to taking into account almost half of the world's population, around 30% of world economic production and a fifth of world trade, BRICE countries are also home to major natural resources, large manufacturers and large markets, Xi said.
“The more we work together, the more we are resilient, ingenious and effective in resolving external risks and challenges,” he said.
“We must take advantage of our respective forces, deepen practical cooperation and make our activities, our financial, scientific and technological cooperation more productive, in order to strengthen the bases, the momentum and the impact of the cooperation of the BRICS greater and offer more practical advantages to our peoples,” he said.
“As long as we intervene to assume our responsibilities and look at each other, the giant BRICS ship will brave international tides and sail far and stable,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/president-xi-jinping-calls-for-united-response-by-brics-countries-to-face-trumps-trade-challenges/articleshow/123768760.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dooley's Back Nine: Florida Football fans earn better – Wuf 98.1 FM | 850 hours
- New Zealand Police kills the fugitive father
- What kind of dairy products is your body? Science is updating the answer: Shot
- The Court of Appeal confirms a judgment of $ 83.3 million against Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case
- PM Modi to make Piin-Daan for the Mother Constitution at Bihar; Siddhpurs religious heritage also to the point
- Deadly protests in Nepal against new social media ban. #Nepal #BBCNews
- Size -2.3 La Harkquake Thes Baldwin Area
- Economic globalization is an irresistible trend in history, XI tells the BRICS in the midst of Trump's prices
- Carlos Alcaraz beats his Jannik Sinner rival in Us Open
- Squad mentioned when sold out is approaching
- PTI workers come up against journalists at the Aleema Khans press conference
- Donald Trump slaps Tom Hanks, rents West Point to cancel prices