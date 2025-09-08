Host hopes of Flood Relief Pack on PM Modi Punjab's Visit

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the areas of Punjab, affected by the floods of Punjab, hopes that the announcement of a rescue set should play a central role in developing the relations of states with the center. It will also influence the dynamics between farmers and the central government, and will describe the BJPS roadmap to gain political ground in Punjab.

The center has already faced criticism for its delayed response to flood simulation. In addition, the Union Minister of Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his two -day visit to Punjab, awarded the disaster to illegal mining on rivers beds further supplying controversy.

Punjab Party President Aam Aadmi (AAP), Aman Arora, has set the tone for the state government today by urging Prime Minister Modi to announce a rescue package of 20,000 roots for the guilty state during his visit.

Arora said that the government of the State and the Punjab people would welcome the Prime Minister with humility and folded, but they expect immediate relief. If you can send help to the Taliban in Afghanistan, why not in Punjab? He asked.

The observations of the PMS during the visit will be crucial not only to decide the rescue package, but also to understand the cause of the floods and the planning of future prevention. The government of the State blamed the mismanagement of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which would not have failed the release of water, resulting in violations and an overflow. On the other hand, the center blamed the government of the state, citing the illegal exploitation which weakened the embankments of the river and caused floods.

The farmers' organizations, including the SKM (non -political) and KMM, have requested relief of at least 1 Lakh is growing. Unlike previous demonstrations against BJP leaders, they do not provide any demonstration during the PMS visit.

The chiefs of farmers Sarwan Singh Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Jagjit Dallewal of the SKM (non -political), speaking separately in the gallery, said that they would not wear black flags or stage protests during the visit. We will decide our action plan according to the announcements of the Prime Ministers, they said.

Dallewal expressed his disappointment that the PM has not yet commented on the floods of Punjab. Punjab needs an unprecedented financial set of the provisional relief of the center for damaged houses, stores, livestock, including horses and goats, the remuneration of the deceased and jobs for affected families, he said.

Pandher underlined the need for immediate, short -term and long -term relief. Immediate losses are visible; Although exact estimates are compiled. We also collect independent reports. The center must consider future harvesting losses and the high cost of the fields of dedication, he added.

Farmers also demand an in -depth investigation into the real causes of floods.

Pandher said the disaster was artificial, not natural.

The Bharat Mala project disrupted the natural drainage system, contributing to floods. In addition, the Department of the Dams released massive quantities of water both it should have been staggered, he said.

He also called for concrete embankments along the rivers. Remember that the rains will return next year. We must prevent future floods.

Pandher and Dallewal required an immediate waiver of loan reimbursements. This should be announced without delay, they said.

Farmers are looking closely at PMS, hoping that this could help heal the long -standing conflict between farmers' organizations and the central government led by the BJP compared to the agricultural contribution laws.

The security forces are on alert while the PM visits the border districts. While the defense forces monitor the border, a deployment of the heavy police is in place in Gurdaspur and the surrounding area.

Memories of safety security during the PMS visit to Ferozepur in January 2022 remain fresh. We still do not know if the PM will meet the victims of the floods. Until now, the route includes an air investigation and a meeting with representatives of the Punjab government in Gurdaspur. DGP Gaurav Yadav is already parked in Gurdaspur to supervise the security arrangements.

So far, the plan includes an air investigation and a meeting in Tibri Army Cantonment. But the PM can also opt for a terrestrial route. Police staff are prepared for any change of plans, said a senior police official.

Politically, the visit could shape the future of BJPS in Punjab. The party made openings to the Sikh community, especially after the Minister of Union Ravneet Singh Bittu, including the grandfather, the former Punjab CM Beant Singh, was assassinated by terrorists in 1995 supported the release of Bandi Sikhs, a stance previously opposed.

BJP leaders faced demonstrations during the parliamentary elections of the 2022 assembly and 2024. Party sources say that workers hope that the PM will announce a substantial rescue set that could help BJP leaders to obtain public support in the next elections.