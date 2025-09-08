IT files disclosed linked to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offer an unprecedented overview in a scandal on COVID-19 protocols, his response to the Ukraine war and his private opinions on world leaders, including Russian president Vladimir Putin. Piracy also found documents with a reality TV show.

Overall, files paint an intimate portrait of the old daily activities of politicians, including during his time as Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022.

Straight Arrow News has obtained more than 2,000 files from the leakage non -profit archive Ddosecrets. Unidentified hackers discreetly published online data last year, according to Ddosecret's co-founder Emma Best, but she was not reported before.

San sent a request to the Johnsons office, where the data seems to have been from, as well as to the personal email address of Johnsons, but did not receive an answer.

Little is known about the details surrounding the breach and those responsible. But cybersecurity experts describe data leakage as a serious information exhibition in the hands of a world leader.

This is obviously a devastating compromise if personal emails, documents and others have been collected and raped, told San Shashank Joshi, visiting the Department of War Studies at Kings College, in San.

World leaders are regularly targeted by criminal hackers and the nation state. In 2020, according to researchers from Citizen laboratoryThe group based at the University of Toronto specializing in the detection of spy software, several phones at the Johnsons office and the Foreign Affairs Bureau were compromised.

This attack, which Citizen Lab has linked to the United Arab Emirates, was led to advanced Israeli manufacturing software known as Pegasus. The water group and NSO, the company behind spy software, denied participation.

Rob Pritchard, the former deputy chief of the Cybersecurity Center of the United Kingdom and founder of the Consulting Society The cybersecurity expertHe told San that it was quite possible that Johnson's hacking could be linked to an influence of a foreign opponent.

I think it really highlights the importance of guaranteeing good cybersecurity practices, especially for high -level individuals, said Pritchard. The former primary ministers will undoubtedly be very priority objectives for a range of countries, and their private office will hold sensitive information, if not really classified in the strict sense.

Safety briefing: nuclear

A file entitled Travel underlines the hacks intrusiveness.

It includes photos of Johnsons Passport and driving license, as well as its information on visas for Australia, Canada, Kurdistan, Saudi Arabia and the United States identification documents for the family and staff are also present.

The routes describing visits to many countries offer an overview of the Johnsons routine. An American visit, which does not include a date but which seems to have been during President Donald Trumps first term, shows Johnson's efforts to meet eminent politicians, such as Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the former national security adviser John Bolton, the former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and the governor of Florida Ron Desantis.

Other routes, including one for a visit in November 2023 in Israel, mention the safety measures of Johnsons. The document stipulates that although Johnson has not brought a protective force in his own way, 4 private Israeli security agents would take care of his group on the ground.

Documents related to a November 2022 visit to Egypt show the names and telephone numbers of two people responsible for protecting Johnson in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh. The travel file also contains documents related to VIP reservations following London Gatwick airport and COVVI-19 vaccination records for those who travel with Johnson.

Another case called speech contains dozens of notes and transcriptions for johnson talks during and after his mandate. The invoices show how Johnson billed for several speakers in 2024 after leaving his duties, including $ 350,000 for a speech in Masdar, an energy company specific to water. After the deductions, however, Johnson seems to have pocketed $ 94,459.08.

User names, passwords, phone numbers and email addresses used for Johnsons accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, Snapchat and Threads are also exposed in a confidential marked file.

Another file, labeled from the newspaper, includes the daily schedules of Johnsons, marked both sensitive and confidential, during his time as Prime Minister. A schedule in July 2019 simply indicates, security briefing: nuclear. Another entry of this month: “Telephone call with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.”

Party

A file entitled Notebooks includes scans of hundreds of pages of handwritten notes Johnsons. Many sections have been raised by national security warning holders.

SAN confirmed that documents are linked to independent UKS public inquiry in the cocovio-19 pandemic, which required Johnson to hand over copies of his intimate newspapers and notebooks. Although many of the investigation documents have been made public, those obtained by San have not been.

The investigation revealed that Johnson attended many social rallies during the pandemic in violation of COVVI-19 locking regulations. Suite scandalKnown as Partygate, finally led to Johnsons resignation.

In an entrance to notebook dated March 19, 2020, Johnson writes that certain very difficult ration decisions would be necessary due to the pressure of pandemics on the UKS medical system.

Another entry concerning the G7 2021 summit in Cornwall, England, highlights the problems that Johnson planned to discuss with many world leaders, including former president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macronand, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He would only take one missile

The data cache contains 160 emails from the first 22 months following the mandate of Johnsons as Prime Minister. They seem to come from the story of the main advisor to Johnsons.

These emails discuss Johnsons' private efforts, including a document presenting a reality show at popular streaming platforms, with photos generated by the former world leader.

One of the last emails in the violation, dated June 10, 2024, shows attempts by the UKS National Security Secretariat to plan a meeting with Johnson concerning a sensitive security problem almost two years after his departure.

The email, sent on behalf of the deputy national security advisor Matt Collins, noted a strong preference for a meeting in person with the former Prime Minister. We do not know what stimulated the request for a meeting and if it was linked to the violation.

The final file of the disclosed data implies the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Notes on a widely reported The telephone call between Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin of February 2022 offer an overview of the thought of the former prime ministers. The conversation is described by Johnson, who specifically mentions the use of poutines of blasphemy, as a strangely intimate tone.

Johnson also says that Putin said I don't want to hurt you Boris, but that would only take one missile.

Johnson later revealed the threat in a documentary in 2023 by the Bbc. A Kremlin spokesperson replied By calling the complaint a lie.

In another entry dated October 25, Johnson remembers calling Putin with an invitation to a United Nations Conference on Climate Change. Johnson notes that such events are not really his bag, because it is a question of going beyond hydrocarbons and that he is paranoid about Covid.

The leak also contains a British defense intelligence document dated December 2022 concerning the status of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The document includes many classification labels, such as sensitive, which indicates that it is not intended for public release. Other markings show that the document can only be shared with international partners in the European Union, NATO, Australia and New Zealand.

The office office, which supports the Prime Minister, has not provided a declaration when contacted by San.