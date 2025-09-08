



Donald Trump congratulated West Point on Truth Social after the news announced that the West Point Association of Graduates canceled a prize ceremony intended to honor Tom Hanks. Trump slammed the double winner of the Oscars saying that he would be a “destructive and awakened recipient” of the price.

“Our Great West Point (becoming bigger all the time!) Intelligently canceled the award ceremony for actor Tom Hanks,” wrote Trump. “Important motion! We do not need destructive recipient and awakening by obtaining our American prices darling !!! Hopefully the Oscars, and other false prices, will examine their standards and practices in the name of equity and justice. Look at their overvoltage of dead notes!”

Mark Bieger, president and chief executive officer of the West Point Association of Graduates, announced the cancellation of the Hanks award ceremony in an email at the faculty. He defended the decision by saying that she would allow West Point to “focus on his main mission to prepare the cadets to direct, fight and win as officers in the most deadly force in the world, the American army”.

The West Point award ceremony was to take place on September 25. Hanks was to be honored as “exceptional citizen” outside the West Point organization with a history of social service which illustrates “Duty, Honor, Country”, the three main ideals of the Academy.

Trump is known to use social media to target Hollywood actors. He sadly criticized George Clooney as a “false film actor” after Clooney urged Joe Biden to resign as a Democratic candidate for the presidency.

“I don't care,” Clooney finally replied during an interview “CBS Mornings”. “I have known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try to tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like it … People will criticize it. Elon Musk weighed in [about me]. It is their right. This is my right to say the other side.

Hanks has not yet publicly commented on West Point canceling its award ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2025/film/news/donald-trump-tom-hanks-west-point-award-1236511689/

