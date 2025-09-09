Exclusive: The leak exposes how the former leader used publicly subsidized functions to manage commercial interests

According to Rokna, quoting the Guardian, a mine of disclosed data from the private office of Boris Johnsons reveals how the former Prime Minister took advantage of the contacts and the influence he acquired in office in a possible violation of ethics and lobbying rules.

Boris files contain emails, letters, invoices, speeches and commercial contracts. They highlight the interior functioning of a public subsidized company that Johnson created after leaving Downing Street in September 2022.

The Trove reveals how Johnson used the company to manage a range of very paid jobs and businesses. They raise questions for the former conservative chief to know if he has violated the renewable door rules governing post-ministerial careers.

The revelations have echoed the lobbying scandal of the capital of Greensill who involved one of the predecessors of Johnsons, David Cameron. They can also arouse questions about the allowance funded by taxpayers that former prime ministers can manage their private offices.

There are more than 1,800 files in the cache, including some that go back to the Johnsons tenure at Downing Street. The Guardian is the only organization of the British media known to have seen the trove.

The files reveal:

Johnson put pressure on a senior Saudi official whom he had met during his duties, asking him to share land with the autocratic prince of Petrostats, Mohammed Bin Salman, for a company he copies.

The ex-PM received more than 200,000 from a hedge fund after meeting the president of Venezuelas, Nicols Maduro, contrary to the declarations of which he was not paid.

During his term, Johnson seems to have held a secret meeting with Peter Thiel, the billionaire who founded the controversial data firm of the United States Palant, months before it was given a role to manage NHS data.

In an apparent violation of the pandemic rules coated, Johnson organized a dinner for a conservative counterpart who financed a sumptuous renovation of his apartment on rue Downing, one day after the entry into force of the second national locking COVVI-19.

Johnson did not respond to several requests for comments.

The files were obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), a non-profit organization registered in the United States which has disclosed and hacked documents.

DDOS told the Guardian that he did not know the origin of the flight. However, the appearance of data on its servers will raise inevitable questions about a security violation in the former office of the Prime Ministers.

The postdate postdate troves of Johnsons as Prime Minister, covering a period between September 2022 and July 2024, although it also contains certain documents produced when it was at Downing Street.

Disclosure on how Johnson has forged a lucrative career in the private sector in a clear relief system a little -known program that allows former British prime ministers to claim government money to pay expenses resulting from their special post in public life.

The six-digit annual payment, known as the allocation of public service costs (PDCA), is a subsidy intended to support ex-PMS public tasks. It is not intended to be used for private or commercial activities.

The files raise questions about the question of whether Johnson has scrambled these lines while directing Boris Johnson's office, a limited company established a month after leaving Downing Street.

A senior office of office confirmed that Johnson had claimed funds as part of the staff wages payment program in his private office. Official data show that he has claimed 182,000 in PDCA payments since his departure from the government.

The Johnsons office, reveals the flight, played a central role in the management of its commercial efforts. These include agreements with Daily Mail and GB News, and a career in the globe-handles of the discourse for deep customers.

The file cache suggests that between October 2022 and May 2024, Johnson was paid approximately 5.1 m for 34 speeches. Commitments generally bring him hundreds of thousands of pounds, as well as generous expenses to cover first -class flights and stay in five -star hotels for him and his staff.

It is not unusual or against the rules so that the former prime ministers travel the world by delivering paid speeches, but there are restrictions on the commercial activities they can undertake after leaving the government.

These include prohibitions for lobbying contacts developed in power in foreign governments and commercial organizations. Johnson remembered these rules by an official guard dog the day he left Downing Street.

The revelations of Boris' files will put pressure on Johnson to explain how some of his recent contacts with foreign governments in the name of commercial interests are rules.