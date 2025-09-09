



As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Feuilles for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha, MEP Sanjay Singh, demanded on Tuesday that a rescue package worth 20,000 breaks of rupes be announced to recover damages. “We demanded that if it goes, it should not be just for a photo shoot. He should announce a flood package for RS 20,000 crore. Roads, houses and shops have suffered damage, there was a loss of cattle and cultures. He should therefore announce a set of rescue,” Singh told Ani. After having voted on Tuesday his vote during the vice-presidential election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the situation caused by floods and landslides in both states.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation following floods and landslides. The government of India is shoulder on the shoulder with the people affected in this tragic hour.” The Himachal Pradesh witnessed several landslides and clouds, seriously affecting life and infrastructure, while the Punjab is struggling with heavy floods caused by the monsoon rains. Live events

The Minister of Punjab, Lal Chand Kataruchak, praised the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the Punjab affected by the floods and also demanded a set of minimum relief of Rs. 20,000 crores from the center. During the addressing of the media, the Minister of the AAP, Lal Chand Kataruchak, said: “We welcome Prime Minister Modi … We hope that Prime Minister Modi will be held with the inhabitants of Punjab during these difficult times … A minimum package of Rs 20,000 crore should also be given to Punjab as a disaster, and Rs 60,000 crores of various diagrams should also be given … “that the center would announce a rescue set for the state affected by the floods. “Punjab has been in shock from the floods for 20-25 days. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi arrives at Punjab. We welcome him and hope that tomorrow, he will give a rescue package in Punjab. The preliminary estimate of damage due to the floods rises to Rs 20,000 crores,” said Arora to Ani. “The PM Modi has not even said a single word on the floods of Punjab, but we hope it will announce an immediate rescue package for Punjab,” he added. (Ani) As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

