The Minister of the Minister of State, Prasetyo Hadi





Minister of State Secretary and Chairman of the 80th anniversary commemoration committee, Prasetyo Hadi. (Sino.id/galuh Ratnatika)

Sinpo.id – The Minister of State Secretary (Menesneg) Prasetyo Hadi denied the hypothesis that the reshuffle of the composition of the ministerial minister or the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet led by President Prabowo suffered on Monday September 8, 2025 aims to erase the sidewalks of ministers of the time of the 7th President of the Republic of the Joko Widodo. “Nothing, nothing,” said Prasetyo when answering the media crew in the Jakarta Presidential Palace on Monday. Pras, his nickname, stressed that the named ministers were the best sons and daughters of the nation. He stressed that the Minister's appointment and dismissal were entirely the prerogative of President Prabowo. “Person, whose people are the best son of the Indonesian nation,” he said. In the reshuffle, President Prabowo rejected Sri Mulyani Indrawati from the post of Minister of Finance and Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo or Dito Ariotedjo of the post of Minister of Youth and Sports. The two were ministers who were previously inaugurated during the Jokowi government period and who were again confident when the Red and White cabinet was formed on October 21, 2024. As a substitute, Prabowo installed Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as Minister of Finance. Meanwhile, the replacement of the Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo has not been announced. In addition, the president also installed Ferry Juliantono as Minister of Cooperatives, as well as Irfan Yusuf as Minister of Hajj and Omra as well as his assistant, Dahnil Azhar. For the position of head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protective Agency (BP2MI), Prabowo appointed Muktaruddin. All the appointment and dismissal of the Minister were based on the presidential decree (Keppres) number 86p of 2025 concerning the dismissal and appointment of the Minister and assistant of the Red and White Cabinet 2024-2029.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sinpo.id/detail/104445/mensesneg-prasetyo-hadi-bantah-reshuffle-kabinet-prabowo-untuk-singkirkan-menteri-era-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos