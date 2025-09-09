



Facebook tweet e-mail link

Note from editors: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business Nightcap Newsletter. To get it in your reception box, register for free here.

Companies around the world learn a mass lesson: any agreement you conclude with President Donald Trumps the government is delivered with a giant asterisk. Because you might believe that you have concluded an agreement that aligns the Trump agenda to rebuild American manufacturing, but even hundreds of billions of dollars engaged in this project may not be enough.

See here: Last week, the administration ordered its biggest immigration raid in second term, sending nearly 500 armed officers to attack the construction site for a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia. They arrested 475 people, most of whom were South Korean nationals.

According to my colleagues CNN Graham Hurley and Dalia Faheid:

As officers, masked and carrying rifles, attracted by the sprawling site, they ordered construction workers to line up against the walls, demanded birth dates and social security numbers and began to sort which would be authorized to leave and who would be loaded on the buses for the treatment center for folkstère ice cream, more than 100 miles. The workers would describe the scene as an area of ​​war. One hid in an air duct to avoid capture. Others have tried to flee from a wastewater pond; The agents used a boat to fish and the prosecutors later alleged that a man tried to return the ship. At the end of the day, hundreds have disappeared. The construction of the 2,900 acres site stopped cold.

The RAID occurred less than two weeks after Trump and the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, met in the Oval Office, praising $ 350 billion that Seoul is committed to extending his manufacturing operations on American soil.

It's the Trump promise, right? You want to do business in America, the largest economy in the world with consumers for the most public, you have to provide your operations here and create jobs for American workers.

Of course. But it's more complicated than that.

Companies often want or even need to bring their own workers to settle down, install proprietary equipment and train the least qualified time employees who run day -to -day things.

For Korean conglomerates, doing it under less than absence is not only a secret of Polichinelle, it is a necessity, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing leaders and industrial groups. (Subscription required).

A senior Korean official told the FT that companies were in an impossible position after several administrations had pushed them to invest in American industry while refusing to facilitate short -term visas that would allow the end of projects. (Such an arrangement would force the congress to act, according to the ft.)

The American authorities, and Georgia in particular, have long looked at workers from Korea with dubious documentation, often for short-term gusts of construction activity, said Jonathan Cleave, CEO of Korea at Intralink, a council that supports foreign investment projects in the United States, told the newspaper.

Kemps' office published a statement on Friday in response to the RAID.

In Georgia, we will always apply the law, including all federal and federal immigration laws, said a spokesperson for Kemp. The Ministry of Public Security was coordinated with ice to provide all the support necessary for this operation, the last of a long line of cooperation and partnership between the application of the law of state and the federal application of immigration.

There are still a lot of things that we do not know about the 300 Korean workers, including the type of visas they had. Many of the other 175 workers who have been swept away in the raid are Latinos, according to several who spoke to CNN. A Hyundai spokesperson said that none were direct automaker's direct employees. About 50 are used by LG Energy Solutions, and 250 others work for HL-GA Battery Company, which operates under Hyundai and LG.

South Korean officials said they would bring out a flight to bring back workers detained in their country of origin this week.

What we know is that the decision to plunder the factory landed as a slap opposite South Korea, one of the closest allies in the United States and the sixth trading partner, and will almost certainly have a scary effect on any commercial thought to conclude an agreement with the Trump administration. According to several points of sale, the RAID was the first page of South Korea during the weekend, leading with images of workers chained on the wrists, the size and the ankles loaded on buses.

I am really speechless and furious, Choi Jong-Gun, a former vice minister of foreign affairs, told Washington Post. We are there to help strengthen the American industries and once installed, there will be good infrastructures to increase American employment. But what we have seen are these Koreans chained with handcuffs and treated as if they were terrorists or a bunch of thugs.

Imagine the indignation, America, if you have turned on the news one evening to see a foreign country, known for its sordid migrant detention centers whose officials boast are surrounded by alligators, which has arrested 300 of your compatriots and potentially locking them up, all after an agreement that your country has concluded.

While Hyundai told CNN that its American investment commitment remains unchanged, some of its business trips to the United States would be subject to an internal examination. There was already a cold in the air before the raid of the past few weeks. As Bloomberg notes, Samsung has published internal guidelines on American commercial travel on short -term visas, indicating that employees should not exceed two weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/09/business/south-korea-just-learned-a-deep-lesson-about-dealing-with-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos