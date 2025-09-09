Politics
The center is held in the shoulder with affected people, explains Prime Minister Modi while he is starting to visit Himachal, Punjab
Prime Minister Narendra Moda Modified Tuesday September 9, 2025) took stock of the situation of floods and landslides in the Himachal Pradesh and reached Kanggra after having conducted an air investigation into the districts of Mandi and Kullu with disaster.
The Prime Minister was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratab Shukla, the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Chief Minister Mukeshtri. The opposition chief Jai Ram Thakur, the head of the BJP of the State Rajiv Bindal and other BJP legislators were also present at Gaggal airport.
Prime Minister Modi has announced financial assistance of 1,500 crore for the Himachal Pradesh. There will be a release in advance of the second episode of SDRF and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
The Prime Minister asked for a multidimensional view to take to hand over the region and people on foot. These would be made in several ways, such as the reconstruction of houses through Prime Minister Awas Yojana, the restoration of national highways, the reconstruction of schools, the relief service within the framework of the PMNRF as well as the release of mini kits for cattle.
Recognizing the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted to farmers who are currently lacking in electrical connections.
Under the PM Awas Yojana, the geotagging of damaged houses will be carried out. This will contribute to a precise evaluation of damage and to faster delivery of assistance to affected people.
To ensure an uninterrupted education, schools may report and geotag damage, allowing timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.
The construction of charging structures for water harvest to help collect and store rainwater will be carried out. These efforts will improve the levels of groundwater and support better water management.
The government of the Union has already sent inter -ministerial central teams to visit the Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and on the basis of their detailed report, additional aid will be envisaged.
The Himachal Pradesh, who recalls floods, has obtained 5 crores each by the authorities at the BJP of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Tripipura and Uttar Pradesh as well as several trucks stacked with food and emergency equipment.
In addition to the Himachal Pradesh, the Punjab has also received subsidies worth 5 each believes by the states of Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana, as well as several food trucks and other rescue supplies for affected people.
According to the provisional schedule, the chief minister and the officers would inform Mr. Modi about the monsoon disaster at a meeting. BJP leaders would also install the Prime Minister for the current state situation.
The Himachal Pradesh has undergone losses up to 4,122 crores due to cloud explosions, sudden floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain from June 20 to 8 and 370 people died in incidents related to rain and road accidents in the state, according to the emergency operating center (SEOC).
Of the 370 deaths, 205 were due to rain -related incidents, which included 43 deaths of landslides, 17 of clouds and nine from sudden floods. In addition, 41 people are still missing, while road accidents represented 165 deaths.
The villagers build a embankment after an increase in the water level of the Ravi Ravi after heavy monsoon rains in the village of Ghonewala near Punjabs Amritsar on September 8, 2025. Photo credit: AFP
Tuesday September 9, 2025), 619 roads, including four national highways, were closed in the state and 1748 Power Transformers and 461 water supply plans were disrupted.
The monsoon caused significant damage, with a total of 6,344 houses, 461 stores and factories being completely or partially affected, in addition to massive damage to government and private lands.
Before the visit of Mr. Modis to Himachal Pradesh, the chief minister Sukhu declared that he would urge the Prime Minister to grant a relaxation to the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate the granting of forest land to the people who were made without land due to the monsoon disaster.
In a post on X, a few hours before the Prime Minister's arrival, he declared that the state suffered from the pain of losing relatives, villages buried under debris and significant damage to the roads and the supply of electricity.
The chief minister declared that he would urge Mr. Moda to initiate discussions on the formulation of a sustainable development strategy in mountainous states and also to raise a question before the Prime Minister which is followed by the development model in the mountain states is durable and how the mountains could be saved from the negative impact of climate change.
(with PTI entries)
Published – September 09, 2025 12:41
|
