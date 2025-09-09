A significant leak in documents now nicknamed Boris' files has placed the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson under the objective.

The documents, more than 1,800 files, highlighted the private and commercial activities of Johnsons after leaving his functions in September 2022, while providing information on certain actions during his mandate at 10 Downing Street.

The files have been made available to The guardian By distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), a non-profit organization based in the United States which has disclosed and hacked archives.

Although DDOS has not confirmed the source of the leak, the data include emails, letters, contracts and other records that detail the commitments of Johnsons and financial arrangements until July 2024.

The revelations have aroused calls for investigations into the conduct of Johnsons, with questions about the question of whether its interactions with foreign governments for commercial purposes have violated the existing rules.

What Boris files reveal

The disclosed files have painted a complete image of the activities of Johnsons since which has left Whitehall

They suggest that he has capitalized on relations established during his time as Prime Minister of the UKS to support his personal financial interests and the growth of his private commercial network.

The documents indicate that Johnson has exploited his links with senior foreign officials and influential personalities to open doors for commercial opportunities.

Certain records detailed lobbying activities which seem to directly involve foreign governments, which raises whether these actions comply with the restrictions imposed on former ministers.

The files also cover the aspects of Johnsons' mandate as Prime Minister, including meetings and cases that were not previously disclosed before, where COVVI-19 locking rules may have been raped.

Boris Johnson's lobbying efforts in Saudi Arabia

One of the most important disclosure implies that Johnsons reported efforts to promote Better Earth, a consulting company which he co -sponsors, with senior Saudi officials.

In February 2024, Johnson attended a lunch and a private meeting with Majid al-Qasabi, the Saudi trade minister, in a club of exclusive members.

According to files, this meeting was part of a wider plan for Johnson in order to establish a direct link with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

After lunch, Johnson prepared a letter to the crown prince, introducing better land and highlighting the company's ability to help Saudi Arabia with its environmental and energy transitional goals.

In the letter, Johnson thought about an interaction spent with Al-Qasabi, by writing, although I now live a rustic life of darkness without reproach in the Oxfordshire, I remain deeply engaged in the reduction of carbon.

He also mentioned his role in the organization of the COP26 CLIMATE SUMMIT in Glasgow in 2021 and described a better earth mission to provide practical solutions to develop green energy and reduce carbon.

Johnson expressed his desire to personally meet the Crown Prince to discuss potential collaboration.

The list of Better Earths shareholders includes several individuals closely linked to Johnson, such as two former conservative ministers and Charlotte Owen, a former assistant that Johnson raised in the Chamber of Lords.

The moment of awareness of johnsons is notable, because Saudi Arabia is preparing its carbon reduction commitments for COP30, later scheduled for this year.

The files suggest that Johnson positioned Better Earth as a potential advisor in the kingdom in the formulation of his climatic strategies.

Payment to Boris Johnson linked to the Venezuelan meeting

Another eminent revelation concerns the meeting of Johnsons with Nicols Maduro, president of Venezuela, in February 2024.

Johnson was accompanied at the 45 -minute meeting by Maarten Petermann, a healing fund manager. The documents show that several months earlier, in September 2023, Petermanns Company, Merlyn Advisors, signed a contract with Johnson.

Although Johnson has publicly declared that he was not remunerated for the meeting with Maduro, the files suggest the opposite.

Only a few weeks after the meeting, Johnson received 240,000 from Petermann.

Boris Johnson's lucrative speech contracts

Boris' files also reveal the extent of the revenues of Johnsons to speak in public since which has left its functions. Between October 2022 and May 2024, Johnson would have given 34 speeches, winning around 5.1 million during this period.

These appearances were often accompanied by substantial expenses covered by the event organizers, including first -class flights and five -star hotel accommodation for Johnson and his team.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an opening speech at the Ketagalan Annual Forum in Taipei, Taiwan, August 5, 2025. File Image / Reuters

The career of Johnsons speaking was managed through his office in Boris Johnson, a limited company established shortly after his resignation as Prime Minister.

This office has also supervised other commercial companies, including partnerships with media such as the Daily Mail and GB News.

Although it is not uncommon for former prime ministers to engage in paid events, strict rules exist to prevent lobbying or commercial activities involving governments and organizations with which they interacted during their mandate.

According to files, Johnson was explicitly recalled these restrictions by an official guard dog the day he left Downing Street.

Use of public funds by Boris Johnson

At the heart of the controversy, the question of whether the allowance financed by Johnsons for the former prime ministers has been used to unwilling to support private commercial work.

The allocation of public service costs (PDCA) provides up to 115,000 per year to former British ministers to cover the costs associated with public tasks. This includes staff wages and office expenses, but excludes private commercial activities.

The official archives confirm that Johnson has claimed 182,000 as part of this program since his departure. A Senior Office Source Verified at The guardian That these funds were used to pay staff wages in their private office.

However, disclosed files indicate that the same office was deeply involved in the management of private commercial interests of johnsons. This overlap has raised fears that the money of taxpayers intended for the public service rather supports the activities linked for personal benefit.

Uncorporated meeting by Boris Johnson with Peter Thiel

The leak also reveals that Johnson held a meeting previously not disclosed with Peter Thiel, the billionaire founder of the American company analysis of Palantant data, while still being British Prime Minister.

This meeting took place for months before Palantir obtained a role in the management of NHS data.

The alleged violations of the COVVI-19 rule by Boris Johnson

Documents also provide new details on Johnsons' actions during the COVVI-19 pandemic, adding to previous controversies surrounding violations of locking rules.

A record shows that in November 2020, Johnson organized a private dinner at Downing Street for David Brownlow, a conservative peer that had contributed 58,000 to the renovation of the official Johnsons apartment.

This rally occurred one day after the United Kingdom entered its second national locking, during which the indoor social meetings were strictly prohibited.

Another entry of June 20, 2020 describes a private meeting involving Johnson, his fiancé then Carrie Symonds (now his wife) and three guests.

Participants included Symondss Friend Friend, a practitioner of vibrational music therapy, the mother of friends and a journalist. These people were hosted in the street Downing Flat and the garden despite the restrictions at the time prohibiting such rallies.

These incidents suggest possible additional violations of rules beyond those who were investigating previously, including the birthday party for which Johnson was sentenced to a fine by the police.

How did the United Kingdom react to Boris files

The opposition parties require complete surveys on the post-professional activities of Johnsons and the management of its public allowance.

Liberal Democrat deputy Sarah Olney, spokesperson for the party's office, called for immediate action. These allegations are extremely shocking, said Olney.

This is yet another reminder of the depth of the rotten party rot, it is riddled by Sleaze and Scandal. The government must suspend access to Boris Johnsons to the former public prime minister for public service pending a complete and appropriate investigation.

Critics argue that Johnsons' actions, if proven, can constitute violations of the rotating door rules, which are designed to prevent the former ministers from exploiting their positions for a private gain immediately after leaving his duties.

These rules also aim to protect public confidence by ensuring that the contacts and sensitive information acquired during government services are not used for commercial purposes.

The guardian There remains the only known media for accessing the full data set.

The presence of these sensitive materials on DDOSS servers has aroused concerns about the security protocols surrounding the former private office and communications of the former prime ministers.

With agency entries