The Epstein domain gives the congress the “birthday book” allegedly signed by TrumpExBulletin

The succession of Jeffrey Epstein provided the Chamber's supervisory committee with a copy of the birthday book prepared as a gift for the financier in disgrace to his 50th anniversary an album which understands an image Tawdry which seems to have been signed by President Trump, even if Trump had already rejected it as “false”.

Members of the supervisory committee confirmed on Monday that they had received the 2003 anniversary book, which was compiled for Epstein by its former Ghislaine Maxwell partner. The book was among a set of files published by the Committee in the context of its investigation into the government's treatment of the Epstein case.

“We have obtained Trump's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein who, according to the president, does not exist,” said the Democrats of the supervisory committee in an article on social networks. “Trump talks about a” wonderful secret “that both shared. What is it hiding? List the files!

Here it is: we obtained Trumps' birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein who, according to the president, does not exist.

Trump talks about a wonderful secret that both shared. What is it hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2mq8hu3ly

– Oversight Dems (@Oversightdems) September 8, 2025

The existence of the birthday book was disclosed for the first time in July by the Wall Street Journal, which reported that Trump's signature appears on a page in the book which presented several dactylographed text lines, supervised by the outline of a naked woman. The newspaper described Trump's signature as “a” Donald “wavy under its size, imitating pubic hair”.

At the time, Trump denied having written the letter or drawing the image, saying to the newspaper: “It's not me. It's a false thing. It is a false story of the Wall Street Journal.”

The White House doubled on this denial on Monday, calling the release “Fake News to perpetuate the Democrat Hoax Epstein!”

“As I have always said, it is very clear that President Trump has not drawn this photo, and he did not sign it. The legal team of President Trump will continue to prosecute disputes aggressively,” said the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a statement published on social networks.

The Democrats sought to highlight Trump's past friendship with Epstein, although Trump said on several occasions that their relationship ended before Epstein was charged with prostitution solicitation in 2006.

The Republicans on the Supervisory Committee criticized the Democrats for “cherry selection documents and politicular information” that the panel received from the succession of Epstein.

“President Trump is not accused of any reprehensible act and the Democrats ignore the new information that the Committee has received today,” said President James Comer, R-Ky., In a statement. He continued: “Democrats must decide whether their priority is justice for survivors or politics”.

The book was part of a set of documents subject to the committee in response to a summons published in August. It was published by the Committee, with editorial offices, alongside a copy of the last will of Epstein and the Testament, the entries of his address book and a 2007 non-pretention agreement between Epstein and the American prosecutor's office for the southern Florida district.

The Committee said it also obtained information on Epstein bank accounts and would continue bank files.

The press release comes as Ro Khanna, D-Calif., And Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Continue to support the GOP managers to force the Trump administration to publish all the files related to federal investigations on Epstein. The pair works to guarantee the 218 signatures necessary to force a vote on the issue on the floor of the room.

