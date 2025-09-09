Prabowo's cabinet republican: Sri Mulyani has retired or withdrawn?





Tempo reported that the incident made a Sri Mulyani shock. On August 31, 2025 in the morning, he resigned to President Prabowo in Hambalang. He returned the request to be sent at the meeting of the cabinet to the State Palace. The president rejected his resignation, the Minister for the Coordination of the Airlangga Hartarto economy joined a suffocation and asking him to survive. Five months earlier, Sri Mulyani also had time to resign due to a massive budget cut up to RP 800 Billions, the policy mentioned was taken without involving it. Prerogative of the president The palace finally opened its voice to the status of Sri Mulyani, whether true or deleted. The Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi stressed that the change of ministers was the prerogative of the president. Not behind, not deleted. The president as head of state and head of government certainly has a prerogative. Then, during the evaluation, he decided that there was a change of training, Prasetyo would have declared that the state of Detikfinance Istana, Jakarta, Monday (8/9). According to Prasetyo, the decision was made by a meticulous assessment. The consideration is a lot, he continued. He was reluctant to confirm more about the resignation of Sri Mulyani. These are the rights of the president. The question is why it comes back? Bismillah, what is the president's decision, I hope it will bring us everyone, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cna.id/indonesia/reshuffle-kabinet-prabowo-sri-mulyani-mundur-atau-dicopot-37686 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos