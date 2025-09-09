



[Damascus] Superior Syrian diplomatic sources have declared to the media line that the United States had granted Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa an entrance visa to visit the country from September 21 to 25, a notable stage reflecting new dynamics in regional and international Syria. According to sources, Al-Sharaa will be accompanied by the journey of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani and the new Syrias Envoy to the United Nations, Ibrahim al-Albi. He should pronounce an official address at the United Nations General Assembly on September 24 during the organization's 80th session. It will be the first appearance in Al-Sharaas before the UN since its entry into office, lending the discourse both political and symbolic. Preparations are also underway for a bilateral meeting between Al-Sharaa and President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the General Assembly, the Saida sources session attracting particular attention to what it could point out on the future of links between Damascus and Washington. The Syrian chief should also visit the new Turkish districts of Househethe from several Turkish diplomatic missions and a Turkish cultural activity center with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, signaling increased coordination between Damascus and Ankara on regional issues. Recent Saudi and Turkish diplomatic efforts in the United Nations aimed to support the government of Al-Sharaas, while Riyadh and Ankara have jointly made Washington to adopt a firmer position towards Israeli violations presumed on Syrian territory. Together, these movements are considered to be a broader regional attempt to recalibrate the international approaches to the Syrian file and give Damascus a larger space on the world scene. Although the visit should mark an important step in the Syrian foreign policy, questions remain if it will lead to practical understanding that advances Syrianus' relationships or largely remaining a stage of protocol transmitting symbolic messages. Analysts argue that the planned speech is intended to help Damascus to restore its position even though the country continues to deal with Western sanctions, a reconstruction in a standstill and debates on reintegration in the Arab world. Since the six -day war in 1967, the Syrian presence at the United Nations has been largely limited to foreign ministers and permanent representatives, a model widely read as a sign of isolation. Al-Sharaas' decision to assist himself is considered a deliberate change. Al-Sharaa is expected to seek reconstruction, lifting of sanctions and wider regional cooperation. Western and Arab capitals are likely to examine its remarks for signs of political flexibility in exchange for economic relief. If he adopts a conciliatory tone, the speech could mark the start of the Syrias return to the international scene. If it is provocative, analysts warn that any return will remain mainly symbolic. Almost six decades since the last Syrian presidential address to the United Nations, the appearance of Al-Sharaas raises a central question: does Damascus are preparing for a real chapter simply a symbolic return?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themedialine.org/headlines/diplomatic-sources-to-tml-al-sharaas-us-visa-sets-stage-for-un-debut-high-stakes-diplomacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos