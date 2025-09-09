After having voted in the VP polls, Prime Minister Modi leaves for Himachal Pradesh and the Punjab to review the floods – the cashmere amount





In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Starting for the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation following floods and landslides. The government of India is shoulder on the shoulder with people affected in this tragic hour. ” The Himachal Pradesh witnessed several landslides and clouds, seriously affecting life and infrastructure, while the Punjab is struggling with heavy floods caused by the monsoon rains.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi exercised his franchise as the first voter in the 15th vice-presidential election, as well as other eminent ministers and deputies. NDA's CP, Radhakrishnan, appears against the joint candidate of the opposition B Sudershan Reddy. Voting counts are planned for the evening. The election takes place 50 days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as vice-president on July 21, citing health reasons. Union Minister Suresh Gopi said: “This election is not to choose between anyone. It is an election aimed at selecting equity, veracity and efficiency, which are most necessary for the citizens of the country, which they live inside or outside the country … As a person, I found CP Radhakrishnan. “ The two parties led by the NDA and the opposition led by the BJP had simulated polls before the crucial day earlier, telling the deputies to be careful in the exercise of their franchise for fear that their vote will not be invalid. It seems that the NDA candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, has an advantage with 427 deputies, well above the majority of 391, supporting him for the position. In Lok Sabha, Radhakrishnan should receive 293 votes and 134 votes should be expressed in his favor in Rajya Sabha. The joint candidate of the opposition Reddy is supported by 354 deputies, with 249 in the lower room and 105 in the upper room of the Parliament. Currently, Parliament includes 781 members, including 542 at Lok Sabha with a vacant seat and 239 in Rajya Sabha with five vacant seats. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to refrain from voting in vice-presidential elections, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced a “boycott”, citing the public “upheaval and anger” of the central government or the state for the current flood crisis. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also announced that it will not participate in the vote. (Ani)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://risingkashmir.com/after-casting-vote-in-vp-polls-pm-modi-leaves-for-himachal-pradesh-and-punjab-to-review-floods/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos