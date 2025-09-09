Illustration: Tang Tengfei / Global Times

During the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Virtual Reunion of Leaders BRICS via a video link in Beijing on September 8. He has held in -depth exchanges with leaders from various countries on the current economic environment and the multilateral system, the cooperation of the BRICS and the important questions of common concern, and made an important speech. President XI stressed that the countries of the BRICS, standing at the forefront of the South World South, should act on the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trade system, to advance greater cooperation in the BRICS and build a community with a shared future for humanity. These important declarations demonstrate the responsibility and the strategic vision of China as a major country and also reflect the determination of the BRICS countries to push the global governance system towards a fairer and equitable direction.

This virtual meeting was proposed by Brazil, the current rotating chair. Many analysts believe that successive commercial wars and tariff wars launched by certain countries have had an impact on the world economy and have seriously damaged international trade rules, which is one of the main history of this virtual meeting. The timely concession of Reunion demonstrates the growing sophistication and maturity of the mechanism of the BRICS and demonstrates the historical commitment of the countries of the BRICS to maintain multilateralism, to defend equity and justice, and to promote common development, and that they are a positive and stable force for good.

President XI made three proposals in his speech, in particular the maintenance of multilateralism to defend international equity and justice, the maintenance of openness and the win-win cooperation of economic order and international trade, and the maintenance of solidarity and Tofoster Synergy cooperation for common development. These three proposals meet the urgent needs of the international community. They represent both methodology and values, are very relevant and align themselves with the current trends of the time. China, firmly standing on the right side of history, has injected a new impetus into solidarity and cooperation in the world. This will also allow BRICS to better respect multilateralism and improve global governance.

Multilateralism is the will of the people and the general tendency of the time, and it is a crucial pillar for world peace and development. Kazan's Declaration of the XVI Brics reaffirmed the commitment to multilateralism and explicitly favored cooperation according to solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality. This virtual meeting echoed the Kazan Declaration, demonstrating the stability and predictability of BRICS cooperation. Various parties have noticed that shortly before the meeting, China presented the global governance initiative (GGI), offering another important public good to promote a fairer and fair global governance system. The BRICS countries have actively reacted to the GGI and strive to become a pioneering force in global governance. A BRICS engaged in justice is very promising.

In the context of crawling hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism, the firm defense of a multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to its heart and rejecting all forms of protectionism offered the international community a predictable expectation. Since the first meeting of leaders in 2009, Brics has brought rich fruit, with institutions and mechanisms such as the new development bank and the BRICS partnership on the new industrial revolution being established one after the other. The fundamental reason consists in placing development at the heart of global economic governance and building a development framework oriented towards development.

Naturally, this includes the backup of the multilateral trading system with the WTO to its heart and resistance to all forms of protectionism. People have seen how the BRICS cooperation mechanism, born in the middle of the historic rise in the world South, has become a strategic force to build a fairer and equitable global governance system.

The British countries represent almost half of the world's population, around 30% of world economic production and a fifth of world trade, which gives the cooperation of the BRICS an immense potential. The “BRICS Plus” cooperation model proposed in China has been widely hailed by Member States as “a creation full of wisdom and vision”. With this model which continues to evolve, formats such as “Brics + African Union”, “Brics + Ceuc”, “Brics + Asean” and “Brics + Arab League” should enter the agenda of a “larger BRICS”. Such an innovation in cooperation paradigms not only injects a new momentum into the development of the BRICS mechanism, but also considerably improves its representativeness and its scale. As President XI said, the more we work together, the more we are resilient, ingenious and effective in resolving external risks and challenges.

“As long as we intervene to assume our responsibilities and look at each other, the giant BRICS ship will brave international tides and sail far.” As a withdrawal from major natural resources, large manufacturers and vast markets, BRICS is not a closed and exclusive “small circle”. Rather, it is a big family who looks at each other and the right partners in winning-win cooperation. At this historic crossroads, the BRICS will continue to maintain the vision of global governance with an in -depth consultation and a joint contribution for the shared advantages, promoting solidarity and common progress of the world South, and providing the world with a constant flow of certainty.