Politics
President XIS, three proposals, highlight the historical responsibility of the BRICS: Global Times Editorial
Illustration: Tang Tengfei / Global Times
During the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Virtual Reunion of Leaders BRICS via a video link in Beijing on September 8. He has held in -depth exchanges with leaders from various countries on the current economic environment and the multilateral system, the cooperation of the BRICS and the important questions of common concern, and made an important speech. President XI stressed that the countries of the BRICS, standing at the forefront of the South World South, should act on the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trade system, to advance greater cooperation in the BRICS and build a community with a shared future for humanity. These important declarations demonstrate the responsibility and the strategic vision of China as a major country and also reflect the determination of the BRICS countries to push the global governance system towards a fairer and equitable direction.
This virtual meeting was proposed by Brazil, the current rotating chair. Many analysts believe that successive commercial wars and tariff wars launched by certain countries have had an impact on the world economy and have seriously damaged international trade rules, which is one of the main history of this virtual meeting. The timely concession of Reunion demonstrates the growing sophistication and maturity of the mechanism of the BRICS and demonstrates the historical commitment of the countries of the BRICS to maintain multilateralism, to defend equity and justice, and to promote common development, and that they are a positive and stable force for good.
President XI made three proposals in his speech, in particular the maintenance of multilateralism to defend international equity and justice, the maintenance of openness and the win-win cooperation of economic order and international trade, and the maintenance of solidarity and Tofoster Synergy cooperation for common development. These three proposals meet the urgent needs of the international community. They represent both methodology and values, are very relevant and align themselves with the current trends of the time. China, firmly standing on the right side of history, has injected a new impetus into solidarity and cooperation in the world. This will also allow BRICS to better respect multilateralism and improve global governance.
Multilateralism is the will of the people and the general tendency of the time, and it is a crucial pillar for world peace and development. Kazan's Declaration of the XVI Brics reaffirmed the commitment to multilateralism and explicitly favored cooperation according to solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality. This virtual meeting echoed the Kazan Declaration, demonstrating the stability and predictability of BRICS cooperation. Various parties have noticed that shortly before the meeting, China presented the global governance initiative (GGI), offering another important public good to promote a fairer and fair global governance system. The BRICS countries have actively reacted to the GGI and strive to become a pioneering force in global governance. A BRICS engaged in justice is very promising.
In the context of crawling hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism, the firm defense of a multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to its heart and rejecting all forms of protectionism offered the international community a predictable expectation. Since the first meeting of leaders in 2009, Brics has brought rich fruit, with institutions and mechanisms such as the new development bank and the BRICS partnership on the new industrial revolution being established one after the other. The fundamental reason consists in placing development at the heart of global economic governance and building a development framework oriented towards development.
Naturally, this includes the backup of the multilateral trading system with the WTO to its heart and resistance to all forms of protectionism. People have seen how the BRICS cooperation mechanism, born in the middle of the historic rise in the world South, has become a strategic force to build a fairer and equitable global governance system.
The British countries represent almost half of the world's population, around 30% of world economic production and a fifth of world trade, which gives the cooperation of the BRICS an immense potential. The “BRICS Plus” cooperation model proposed in China has been widely hailed by Member States as “a creation full of wisdom and vision”. With this model which continues to evolve, formats such as “Brics + African Union”, “Brics + Ceuc”, “Brics + Asean” and “Brics + Arab League” should enter the agenda of a “larger BRICS”. Such an innovation in cooperation paradigms not only injects a new momentum into the development of the BRICS mechanism, but also considerably improves its representativeness and its scale. As President XI said, the more we work together, the more we are resilient, ingenious and effective in resolving external risks and challenges.
“As long as we intervene to assume our responsibilities and look at each other, the giant BRICS ship will brave international tides and sail far.” As a withdrawal from major natural resources, large manufacturers and vast markets, BRICS is not a closed and exclusive “small circle”. Rather, it is a big family who looks at each other and the right partners in winning-win cooperation. At this historic crossroads, the BRICS will continue to maintain the vision of global governance with an in -depth consultation and a joint contribution for the shared advantages, promoting solidarity and common progress of the world South, and providing the world with a constant flow of certainty.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202509/1342994.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shungnak M2.8 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- The United States calls Stoke waits for Trump to meet XI soon
- The testimony begins in the trial of the man accused of having tried to kill TrumpExBulletin
- Trump will visit the late Queen's tomb during the visit to the UK.
- 2025 Sound of Hockey Seattle Kraken Prospect Ranking
- Charlie Kirk killer is still in big but FBI says weapon | BBC News
- Khawaja Asif abbreviated Imran for keeping the mother on catastrophic floods, terrorism
- Boris files: The archives reveal payment to the former British minister after a secret appointment with Maduro | International
- Watch: Trump and Hegseth honor the dead heroes of September 11 in Pentagon
- `Trump does everything possible to rent PM Modi '': American ambassador in India Nominee Sergio Gor | World News
- Turkiye Court rejects the eviction of the leadership of the opposition party
- Semo Tennis Hosts first annual Redhawk Fall Invitational Friday