



A new possible case of political corruption strikes the United Kingdom after the filtration of various documents from the private office of Boris Johnson, which will demonstrate that the former Prime Minister examined contacts and their influence as a policy, in addition to using public effects for the private Mbit. In evidence, known as Boris files (Boris documents) which had access The guardianConnécorreos Electronic, Letters, invoices, speeches and commercial contracts, and reveal the internal functioning of a subsidized company with public funds that Johnson believes after leaving his position as head of PAS in September 2022. Saud Arabia, Palant and Venezuela among the possible analyzes of the former Prime Minister Among some of the SCNDALs who reveal the leaks, Johnson pressures to a senior Saud official who knew during his mandate to share a proposal with the autocratic heir Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, in favor of a company that is made up. In addition, the former Prime Minister celebrated a secret meeting with Peter Thiel, the founder of the controversial American Palantant Data Company, months before receiving a role in the management of NHS data. Johnson also at 200,000 pounds from a cover fund after meeting the president of Venezuela, Nicols Maduro, although he declared that he had not received any payment, and violates the rules of the Cavid-19 pandemic when he organized a dinner with a party company, a day after the second national confinement is in force.

A demonstrator against Downing Street during the investigation that leads to each of Boris Johnson Frank Augstein / Lapresse The mayor of the archives is after Johnson's mandate as Prime Minister, and covers the period between September 2022 and July 2024, although they also include prepared documents when they were in Downing Street. An example is the possible use ofPublic service expenses (PDCA) For private use, that is to say the six-digit annual subsidy intended to support the public functions of a former Prime Minister, who should not be used in private or commercial activities. According to documents, the doubt of knowing if Johnson will have used this subsidy for parapat the wages of his private office, a company established for a month after leaving his post to the government. He is also the subject of an investigation if the person led for example has put pressure on the contacts he develops in his scene as Prime Minister, because according to the leaks, the English policy played a central role in the management of his commercial companies, including access to communication means and offering conferences for customers of great purchasing power.

Read Marina Meseguer Polyics was Boris Johnson's political life This is not the first time that the former British chief has been involved in the polyics, and in fact his end of the mandate was a succession of Scndalos who brought him to resign. In the midst of the strict measures of COVID-19, and while millions of people remain isolated, the star of the Prime Minister Partygate, A SCNDALO was linked to the organization of 16 private parties in which excessive consumption of alcohol was made while maintaining compulsory containment throughout the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lavanguardia.com/internacional/20250909/11041125/filtran-archivos-secretos-boris-johnson-revelan-posibles-casos-corrupcion-politica.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

