Does Prabowos forgive for Hasto and Tom Political?

The recent corruption condemnations of the former secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Indonesian Party (PDI-P) Hasto Kristiento and the former Minister of Commerce Thomas Tom Lembong, and their Forgiven after President Prabowo sufferedhave left a number of vital questions unanswered.

Their timing and their trajectory of convictions and pardons caused a renewed examination of the intersection of law and policy in the Indonesian judicial system because there are clear indications of politics in both cases

Rule of law as a political arme

Former former PDIP Effendi Simolon politician, for example, said publicly that Hasto should be grateful to former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to Simbolon, without Jokowi protecting him, Hasto was prosecuted years ago.

The Simpolons declaration raises serious concerns. Certainly, many believe that it is a political gap between Jokowi and the PDI-P which sparked Hastos prosecution. It is true that after Jokowi separated from the PDI-P before the 2024 presidential election, Hasto became a critical of Jokowi. It was not until the time that the anti-corruption commission, the KPK, continued its investigations on Hasto.

If President Jokowi was able to stop the pursuit of a case in the past, it is not inconceivable that he can also be able to relaunch it lateral for different purposes.

This underlines the precariousness of the Indonesian legal system, where the discretionary power of leaders can open up the scope of proceedings and even judicial independence. The question is not only a legal one is constitutional and democratic. When justice becomes subordinate to political proximity, the rule of law risks becoming a tool of convenience rather than a pillar of responsibility.

Likewise, the condemnation of the Lembongs also has problems, one of the judges citing lembongs Support for a capitalist economic systemAnd not Pancasila's economy, as a aggravating factor in its guilt verdict. Leaving aside the fact that the Indonesian economic system is clearly capitalist, the idea that an economic philosophy could serve as incriminating evidence aroused public indignation. How can ideology dispute the grounds of criminal responsibility, when it has never been accused of an ideological crime?

These problems fueled the allegations that the Lembongs trial was also politically motivated. Indeed, Lembong, a close ally of the former presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, is a leading critic of Jokowi. In this case, the border between legal proceedings and ideological persecution seemed unclear. Given this way, the Lembongs affair disputes not only legal orthodoxy, but also suggests the fragility of judicial neutrality in a politically loaded environment.

President Prabowos forgiven Hasto and Tom had to end the controversies surrounding their cases. Instead, it sparked a new wave of questions: Was Hastos sorry intended to bring the PDI-P to the management coalition? Do Lembongs forgive a strategic decision to temper public indignation? Or was it just the way of Prabowos to clearly point out the heavy approach adopted by President Joko Widodo to his political opponents, and even his ability to ignore the wishes of Jokowis? Where was Prabowo just trying to undermine Jokowi by granting pardons to his political enemies?

Whatever his motivations, Prabowos' decision to grant to the pardons raises fundamental questions that require serious reflection. Will pardons be extended to other cases of corruption? If so, what criteria govern such decisions and how do we assure ourselves that they are not arbitrarily or politically exercised?

These questions go to the heart of the constitutional order of Indonesia. They challenge us to determine whether justice is selectively suspended the name of the political opportunity.

A gap compared to historical legal forgives

In fact, pardons have long been used as an instruments to resolve political conflicts. It is a tradition dating from the era of ancient Greek kingdoms, where such The powers have been exercised as reconciliation mechanisms in the continuation of the unit. These prerogatives were not simply legal tools, but political gestures aimed to restore social harmony after periods of division.

Indonesia attracted this heritage. After the independence of Dutch colonial domination, the presidential leniency was widely used to repair fractures in the newly sovereign state. The use of amnesty and abolition in this context reflected a broader political logic: this forgiveness, exercised judiciously, could stabilize a fragile democracy.

Article 14 of the 1945 Constitution grants the President the power to issue pardons in the form of amnesty, abolition and rehabilitation. This power was originally designed as an exclusive prerogative, without interference from any other state institution. Although the modified constitution now obliges the president to request the opinion of the supreme courts before delivering forgiveness, the president is still not bound by this opinion.

Under the 1950 Provisional Constitution, the paradon procedures were codified in emergency law n ° 11 of 1954. Article 2 of the emergency law specifically addressed the leniency for people who had committed criminal acts before December 27, 1949, as a direct consequence of political conflicts between Indonesia and the Netherlands. It is clear that pardons were intended for people involved in political disputes by physical resistance or ideological opposition to Dutch colonial domination.

This political dimension of the pardons is also illustrated by the presidential decision n ° 303 of 1959, by which President Sukarno granted an amnesty to the members of The rebellion of the Islamic army (DI / TII) of Darul Islam / Indonesian (DI / TII) led by Kahar Muzakar in the south of Sulawesi.

Similar models emerged in presidential decisions n ° 449 of 1961 and n ° 2 of 1964, which granted the amnesty and the abolition to Figures involved in various regional rebellionsIncluding Daud Bereueh, the revolutionary government of the Republic of Indonesia (PRRI), the Perresta movement, Kahar Muzakar (again), Kartosuwiryo, Ibnu Hadjar and the Republic of South Maluku (RMS). Each case was rooted in political conflicts.

During the era of the new order and its transition, Presidents Soeharto and BJ Habia continued to use clemency in response to political dissent. In 1977, Soeharto has granted amnesty and abolition to followers of the Fretilin movement in East TimorWhile in 1998 Habia Clemence extended to government criticisms such as Sri Bintang Pamungkas and Muchtar Pakpahan. In the spirit of political reconciliation after the authoritarian regime, President Abdurrahman Wahid also granted a leniency in 2000 to activists accused of the subversive act against the State.

In 2005, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyonos Sorry for 2,000 members of the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) was another important moment of national reconciliation, marking the end of an prolonged conflict between the Acehnais people and the central government.

Justice or political strategy?

Like all these examples, show, throughout the history of Indonesia, pardons have always been linked to the resolution of political conflicts. This raises a critical question: why were Hasto and Lembong were forgiven, although their cases are clearly classified as corruption? Has there been an underlying political dispute that justified national reconciliation?

Admittedly, the presidential decision forgiven the two men declared that their forgiveness was intended to promote national reconciliation. This implies that their actions were politically charged and that the trials themselves were not purely judicial, but of a political nature. In particular, the proceedings of the two started shortly before Jokowi left the office, when it has always retained a strong influence within the law enforcement establishments.

In Indonesia, corruption is a universally condemned offense. Consequently, the accusation of political opponents of corruption is a powerful strategy to undermine their credibility.

From this point of view, the prosecution of Hasto and Lembong could be considered as an attempt to control the opposition groups. Even if corruption had taken place, the legal process may have been unjustly orchestrated to silence the dissident voices. At that time, the fight against corruption ceases to be in principle becomes corrupt by political power.

The Hasto and Lembongs convictions and their pardons, therefore, were all a little more than strategic political gestures, the legal system exerted as a weapon by powerful politicians.