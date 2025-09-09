



The Democrats of the Chamber published on Monday an image of a sexually suggestive letter and drawing which seem to bear the signature of Donald Trump, the same note that the president had denied having written after reports of his existence were published earlier this year in the Wall Street Journal.

The letter, which was returned by lawyers for disgrace and sexual delinquent Jeffrey Epsteins Estate in response to an assignment from the Chamber's surveillance committee, was included in a set of notes sent to the sex offender sentenced to his 50th anniversary.

The image showed a letter which, in fact, included with a description in the report of the July reviews. Inside the sketch of a chest of women, the note represents an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, with what seemed to be Trump's signature below.

The supervisory committee obtained the infamous birthday book which contains a note from President Trump who, according to him, does not exist, said Robert Garcia, the best democrat in the panel, in a statement. It is time for the president to tell us the truth about what he knew and to release all Epstein files.

The White House did not immediately comment on the letter, but the officials sought to discredit the note. The assistant communications staff chief Taylor Budowich suggested in a post-post with a different version of Trumps signature that the letter or the signature had been falsified.

It's time for News Corp to open this checkbook, this is not his signature. DEFAMATION! Budowich wrote, referring to the defamation pursuit that Trump has filed against News Corp, the parent company of the newspaper, on its original history.

But even if Trump recently signed his first and his family name, he only used his first name in signatures, stylized with a line extending from the last letter and won over a signature on a letter from 1995 was closely like that found on the note to Epstein.

Trump denied drawing the figure separately or writing the note to Epstein. The assumed letter that they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a false, he said in July.

A demonstrator calls for the publication of Epstein files in Washington last week. Photography: Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

The letter from the so-called birthday book was given to the chamber's surveillance committee in response to a summons published by its republican president James Comer, and to a letter of July 25 of the Democrats Sylvia Garcia and Ro Khanna exhorting Epsteins Estate to produce the material.

The Committee also published the entire birthday book later, the digitized pages of which were entitled in the first fifty years and were divided into 10 sections, including a prologue written by the Partner of Epsteins, Ghislane Maxwell.

The leather -related volume contained dozens of letters and images of a sexually explicit nature, ranging from drawings of Epstein friends receiving massages alongside a swimming pool, to photos of lions and zebras engaged in sex.

The other contributors were Bill Clinton, billionaire Leon Black, Professor of the Harvard Law School and the lawyer for Trump Ontime Alan Dershowitz, the British ambassador now in the United States Peter Mandelson and the Wexner, among others.

Trump vehemently denied having written or illustrated the note, rejecting it as a false thing and insisting that these are not my words, not the way I speak.

He then filed the defamation pursuit against journalists from magazines, the publisher Dow Jones and News Corp. In response, a spokesperson for Dow Jones said: we have fully confidence in the rigor and precision of our reports. The trial required $ 10 billion in damage and specifically appointed the Rupert Murdoch media magnate.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has spent months to move its position that the files related to Epstein are published or even if they existed at all, Trump by calling them a democrat hoax.

The Chamber's Supervisory Committee, with the participation of Democrats and Republicans, continues to review the files related to Epstein. Epstein, a rich financier with numerous powerful connections, died by suicide in prison in 2019 pending a trial for federal sex trafficking.

